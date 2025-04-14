Monday, April 14, 2025 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for people

Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for people

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the inaugural ceremony of the special train between Kota and Delhi from Kota Railway Station

Om Birla, Om, Birla

File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday for revolutionising rail connectivity across the country. He said the efforts being made under the current leadership are not only modernising infrastructure but also making rail travel more accessible to the common man.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony during the launch of a special train between Kota and Delhi, Birla said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Railway Minister has given a new direction to rail connectivity. We can say that along with these railway lines and new railway stations, many new trains like Namo and Vande Bharat have been started in India. People who travel on a daily basis also get facilities through MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains so that even the poorest of the poor can board the train." 

 

 

Meanwhile, he attended the inaugural ceremony of the special train between Kota and Delhi from Kota Railway Station, while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off a new train service from Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh to New Delhi through video conferencing

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891; every year on this day, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. '

Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Firing that claimed accused 'not failure of law & order': K'taka chief whip

PremiumGavel, law

Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

Punjab police

Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa booked over claim of '50 bombs reaching' state

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

38% of wheat area harvested so far in India, says Agri minister Chouhan

Criminal in handcuffs

Highlights: 9 held after stone-pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession in MP's Guna

Topics : Om Birla Ashwini Vaishnaw Lok Sabha Speaker Modi govt Railway Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon