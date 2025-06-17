PNB exits ISARC with sale of 21% stake for ₹34 crore after RBI approval

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said it has sold its entire 21 per cent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (ISARC) for Rs 34 crore.
In March, the Reserve Bank of India had granted approval for change in sponsor of the asset reconstruction company and equity raise from Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The bank has completed the sale of a 20.90 per cent stake on Tuesday, it said.
It sold 2.09 crore shares of the asset reconstruction company for Rs 16.29 per share, aggregating Rs 34.04 crore.
The bank had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire stake in ISARC in May.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ISARC had earned a net profit of Rs 19.79 crore with a total income of Rs 36.4 crore.
Prior to stake sale, ISARC was sponsored by SIDBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app