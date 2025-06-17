Home / Companies / News / PNB exits ISARC with sale of 21% stake for ₹34 crore after RBI approval

PNB exits ISARC with sale of 21% stake for ₹34 crore after RBI approval

In March, the RBI had granted approval for change in sponsor of the asset reconstruction company and equity raise from Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, PNB said in a regulatory filling

PNB, punjab national bank
It sold 2.09 crore shares of the asset reconstruction company for Rs 16.29 per share, aggregating Rs 34.04 crore. (Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said it has sold its entire 21 per cent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (ISARC) for Rs 34 crore.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India had granted approval for change in sponsor of the asset reconstruction company and equity raise from Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has completed the sale of a 20.90 per cent stake on Tuesday, it said.

It sold 2.09 crore shares of the asset reconstruction company for Rs 16.29 per share, aggregating Rs 34.04 crore.

The bank had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire stake in ISARC in May.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ISARC had earned a net profit of Rs 19.79 crore with a total income of Rs 36.4 crore.

Prior to stake sale, ISARC was sponsored by SIDBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

PE firm Blackstone acquires South City Mall in Kolkata for ₹3.2K cr

Premium

Maruti to set up in-plant railway siding at Kharkhoda facility in 3-4 years

Premium

Seeing strong growth amid global uncertainties: L&T's S N Subrahmanyan

SpaceX President Shotwell meets Scindia after Starlink's licence nod

Topics :Punjab National BankRBI

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story