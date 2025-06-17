UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

UGRO Capital Ltd, a BSE-listed non-banking finance company, will acquire 100 per cent stake in Profectus Capital Private Ltd for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore to scale up financing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the country.

Profectus, a non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Actis, had assets under management of Rs 3,468 crore as of March 2025, with a presence across seven states through a 28-branch network and over 800-member team, according to UGRO’s filing with BSE.

The proposed acquisition transaction will be funded from the proceeds of the preferential issue of compulsory convertible debentures. The deal is subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approvals. The amount for acquisition is payable in cash in a single tranche on closing. UGRO Capital stock closed 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 171.3 per share on BSE.

Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director, UGRO Capital, said this strategically priced acquisition deploys equity raised to achieve instant scale. It will give cost savings of Rs 115 crore and annualised incremental profitability of Rs 150 crore, thus boosting return on assets by 0.6–0.7 per cent. Also, integrating Profectus’ school finance expertise unlocks Rs 2,000 crore growth potential and strengthens the secured asset mix—accelerating our journey to become India’s largest MSME lender, he added. UGRO Capital, an MSME-focused NBFC with pan-India presence from Tier-I to Tier-IV cities, had assets under management of Rs 12,003 crore as of 31 March 2025.