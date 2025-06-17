Home / Companies / News / UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

Rs 1,398.6 crore all-cash acquisition will boost UGRO's MSME lending scale, add school finance, and improve profitability and secured asset mix

Ugro Capital
The proposed acquisition transaction will be funded from the proceeds of the preferential issue of compulsory convertible debentures.
Abhijit Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UGRO Capital Ltd, a BSE-listed non-banking finance company, will acquire 100 per cent stake in Profectus Capital Private Ltd for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore to scale up financing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the country.
 
Profectus, a non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Actis, had assets under management of Rs 3,468 crore as of March 2025, with a presence across seven states through a 28-branch network and over 800-member team, according to UGRO’s filing with BSE.
 
The proposed acquisition transaction will be funded from the proceeds of the preferential issue of compulsory convertible debentures. The deal is subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approvals. The amount for acquisition is payable in cash in a single tranche on closing. UGRO Capital stock closed 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 171.3 per share on BSE.
 
Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director, UGRO Capital, said this strategically priced acquisition deploys equity raised to achieve instant scale. It will give cost savings of Rs 115 crore and annualised incremental profitability of Rs 150 crore, thus boosting return on assets by 0.6–0.7 per cent.
 
Also, integrating Profectus’ school finance expertise unlocks Rs 2,000 crore growth potential and strengthens the secured asset mix—accelerating our journey to become India’s largest MSME lender, he added.
 
UGRO Capital, an MSME-focused NBFC with pan-India presence from Tier-I to Tier-IV cities, had assets under management of Rs 12,003 crore as of 31 March 2025.
 
InCred Capital acted as the exclusive advisor to UGRO Capital on this acquisition transaction. SNG & Partners was engaged as the legal counsel to the company. The company engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP for financial due diligence and Legacy Growth Partners for tax due diligence for the transaction.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

L&T sees strong growth despite global uncertainty, conflict, supply shocks

CCI okays Mahindra's proposal to buy 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

PE firm Blackstone acquires Kolkata's South City Mall for ₹3,250 crore

NHAI debars Megha Engineering for one year over NH-66 collapse in Kerala

Topics :Capital marketsstock exchangeacquisition

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story