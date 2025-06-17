Home / Companies / News / SpaceX President Shotwell meets Scindia after Starlink's licence nod

SpaceX President Shotwell meets Scindia after Starlink's licence nod

Scindia said discussions centred around various opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India

Scindia
Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia meets SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, Image credit: @JM_Scindia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President and COO of Elon Musk's SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, on Tuesday called on Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a meeting that comes just days after Starlink secured licence from the Telecom Department.

Scindia said discussions centred around various opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India.

"Had a productive meeting with Ms. @Gwynne_Shotwell, President & COO of @SpaceX, on India's next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India's soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country," Scindia wrote.

Satellite technologies are not just relevant, they're transformative, the minister noted.

"Ms. Shotwell appreciated the license granted to @Starlink, calling it a great start to the journey," Scindia said.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk's Starlink received a licence from the telecom department for providing satellite internet services in India, a key milestone that will take it closer towards launching commercial operations in the country. 

Starlink is the third company after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications to get a licence from the Department of Telecommunications to provide satellite internet services in the country. A fourth applicant, Amazon's Kuiper is still waiting for approvals.

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX -- the American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded in 2002 by the world's richest man Musk. It provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology and is aptly described by some as broadband beamed from the skies.

Unlike conventional satellite services that rely on distant geostationary satellites, Starlink utilises the world's largest low Earth orbit or LEO constellation (550 km above Earth).

This constellation of LEO satellites (7,000 now but eventually set to grow to over 40,000) and its mesh delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

Starlink, which had been vying for an India licence for some time now, recently signed pacts with Ambani's Reliance Jio and Mittal's Bharti Airtel, which together control more than 70 per cent of the country's telecom market, to bring the US satellite internet giant's services to India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola rolls out nationwide zero-commission model

UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

Premium

L&T sees strong growth despite global uncertainty, conflict, supply shocks

CCI okays Mahindra's proposal to buy 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaSpaceXTelecom industry

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story