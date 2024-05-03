Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in

T20 WC: Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in

One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL.

Rovman Powell. Photo: @ICC
Rajasthan Royals power-hitter Rovman Powell will lead a strong West Indies squad, filled with some of the world's best franchise freelancers, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is a part of Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL.

The team bears a formidable look with some of the biggest power-hitters in world cricket like Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals apart from skipper Powell himself being part of the 15.
 

