Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

With the T20 World Cup 2024 just a month away, almost all the major teams -- India, Australia, South Africa, and England among others -- have announced their squad for the showpiece event in the US and West Indies. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on June 2, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

However, India's arch-rivals Pakistan have yet to announce a provisional squad for the ICC T20 World Cup as they can make changes in their squad till May 24 without obtaining permission from the ICC technical committee.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, IND-PAK match timings (IST) This will be for the first time, that 20 teams will be participating in the T20 World Cup as ICC done away from their previous format of Qualifiers and main event, comprising of top teams.

20 teams are divided into four groups of 5 teams each. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are part of Group A while Australia and England are placed in the same Group B.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 league stage groups and squads of all the teams

Group A:

India cricket team's full squad

Pakistan cricket team's full squad: Not revealed yet

Not revealed yet Ireland cricket team's full squad: Not announced yet

Not announced yet Canada cricket team's full squad

United States of America: Not announced yet

Group B:

England cricket team's full squad

Australia cricket team's full squad

Namibia: Not announced yet

Scotland: Not announced yet

Oman cricket team's full squad

Group C:

New Zealand cricket team's full squad

South Africa cricket team's full squad

Afghanistan cricket team's full squad

West Indies: Not announced yet

Sri Lanka: Not announced yet

Group D

