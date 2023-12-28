Home / Companies / News / Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry in upcoming IPO

Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry in upcoming IPO

Tata became an investor in the company in 2016 by infusing Rs 66 lakh initially. He was allotted preference shares of the company

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata is looking to sell all 77,900 shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which owns omnichannel baby and mother-care product platform FirstCry, in the upcoming IPO.

Tata became an investor in the company in 2016 by infusing Rs 66 lakh initially. He was allotted preference shares of the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday, Tata is offering to sell his entire 77,900 shares, amounting to a 0.02 per cent stake, of FirstCry.

The Pune-based company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,816 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 5.44 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, as per the draft papers.

As a part of the OFS, SVF Frog, a Cayman Islands-registered entity of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will offload 28.06 lakh shares of the company.

Apart from Softbank and M&M, other selling shares in the OFS are PI Opportunities Fund, TPG, NewQuest Asia Investments, Apricot Investments, Valiant Mauritius, TIMF Holdings, Think India Opportunities Fund and Schroders Capital.

Also Read

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

More than 196,000 cos, LLPs incorporated till Nov this year: Govt

Corporates relook at work-from-home policy as Covid cases resurge

Black Box eyes 3x growth to $2 bn by 2027 with focus on critical infra

Sirius, Adani to create JV, aims at transforming $175 bn digital economy

Mukesh Ambani bats for young RIL, to keep average age of talent at 30s

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOfirstcryRatan Tatalisting

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story