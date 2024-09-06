Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paralympics 2024: Simran through to semifinals in women's 200m T12 event

Paralympics 2024: Simran through to semifinals in women's 200m T12 event

Simran, who is the reigning world champion, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s to make the semi-finals.

Paralympics
Photo: International Paralympic Committee
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian track and field athlete Simran Sharma topped her heat and entered the semifinals of the women's 200m T12 event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

Simran, who is the reigning world champion, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s to make the semi-finals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per rule, the winner of each heat qualify to final A. The three fastest runners in each semifinal qualify to Final A.

The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments.

Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

Coached by her husband Gajendra Singh, who works for the Army Service Corps, she trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

More From This Section

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from her post in Indian Railways

Indian hockey team can aim for gold in LA 2028 Olympics: PR Sreejesh

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2024 season finale in Brussels

US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sets final date with Aryna Sabalenka in final

Why India's Neeraj Chopra opts out of Zurich Diamond League 2024?

On Thursday, Simran missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the Women's 100mT12 final.

Simran clocked 12.31 seconds in the four-player final after being hampered by a slow start.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kapil Parmar wins historic bronze medal in Judo for India at Paralympics

5 reasons why India achieved best-ever medal haul at Paris Paralympics

Dharambir dedicates Paralympics gold to teammate and coach Amit Kumar

One arrow at a time: Making of Paralympic champion archer Harvinder Singh

Paris Paralympics 2024: How does the sport of wheelchair fencing work?

Topics :Paralympics

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story