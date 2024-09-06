Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from her post in Indian Railways

The 30-year-old wrestler had quit wrestling following her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal match in the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh
Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday resigned from the Indian Railways citing personal reasons amid speculations that she would be joining the Congress party.

"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

"At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.

I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she added.

She had appealed against the decision which was rejected by Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Topics :Vinesh PhogatIndian Railways

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

