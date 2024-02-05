Home / Budget / News / Interim Budget: Govt allocates Rs 1.18 trillion for Jammu and Kashmir

Interim Budget: Govt allocates Rs 1.18 trillion for Jammu and Kashmir

Due to the effective measures and efforts taken, the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved, Sitharaman added

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed an interim Budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25 for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The interim Budget envisages a fiscal deficit of Rs 20,760 crore and a 7.5 per cent growth in gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The capital expenditure for the fiscal has been proposed at Rs 38,566 crore, which is 14.64 per cent of the GSDP, as per the interim Budget tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament.

The revenue receipts for the next fiscal stood at Rs 97,861 crore.

According to Sitharaman, the crucial reforms undertaken in 2019 enabled "path-breaking" measures by the Union Territory Government to decentralise governance structure, promote inclusive development, upscale revenue generation and step up infrastructure development.

"The Government is maintaining law and order to ensure security while simultaneously implementing initiatives for economic and social development. The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," Sitharaman said.

Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism.

Due to the effective measures and efforts taken, the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved, Sitharaman added.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Budget 2024: MSMEs expect special package from FM Sitharaman on Feb 1

Budget highlights: GST on health insurance must be reduced, says Niva Bupa

Kerala to see Rs 3 trn investment in three years: State FM K N Balagopal

Budget FY25: UP govt proposes Rs 1,150 cr for Noida International Airport

Budget Session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices introduced in Lok Sabha

Budget Session: Bill to amend local bodies' laws in J&K introduced in LS

Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanJammu and Kashmirbudget supportUnion budgets

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story