India vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

In the first T20 International of the five-match series, Suryakumar Yadav's India will lock horns with Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The five-match T20 series between India and Australia will serve as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. During the series, the focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who had a lean patch during India’s victorious Asia Cup campaign.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir was unequivocal in his support for Surya and believes that he doesn't need to worry about his string of low scores, it is indeed time that the captain lets his bat do the talking.

In 2023, Surya batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156, including two tons and five half-centuries. In 2024, he amassed a little less than 450 runs at a strike rate of 151, but in 2025, the Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game. What stands out as an anomaly is his strike rate of over 105, which suggests that while he has struggled for runs, he hasn't completely abandoned his attacking intent.

"I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn't working hard before. I have had a few good sessions back home, good 2–3 sessions here, so I am in a good space," the skipper said at the pre-series press conference at the Manuka Oval. Coming to team dynamics, the Kangaroos will be without the services of Adam Zampa, who has been a regular in the Australian playing 11. In his absence, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is likely to start. Meanwhile, the hosts will miss the services of hard-hitting batter Matthew Short, who injured his hand during the recently concluded 50-over series against India. India, meanwhile, will field their strongest playing 11 as Jasprit Bumrah returns after being rested from the ODI series.

There will also be a toss-up between Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav for a spot as a spinner. India vs Australia Playing 11 prediction Australia playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott/Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood India Playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube/Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia head-to-head stats The five-match series promises to be a battle on even keel with both countries having won eight of their last 10 T20 International games with a defeat each. While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out.

Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

India vs Australia 1st T20 live match time, IND vs AUS 1st T20 free live telecast and streaming When will India vs Australia 1st T20 take place? The first match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (October 29). What is the venue of IND vs AUS 1st T20? Canberra's Manuka Oval will host India vs Australia 1st T20 International on Wednesday. What is India vs Australia 1st T20 live toss time? The IND vs AUS 1st T20 live toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.