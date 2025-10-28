Home / Cricket / News / Australia won't tone down aggression in T20s before World Cup, says Marsh

Australia will take on India in a five-match T20I series beginning here on Wednesday as part of their preparation for the showpiece to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year

Mitchell Marsh
Press Trust of India Canberra
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh knows an ultra-aggressive batting strategy won't pay off always, but said his team will continue with its attacking approach as part of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup, having fallen short in the last two editions.

Australia will take on India in a five-match T20I series beginning here on Wednesday as part of their preparation for the showpiece to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. Australia last won the T20 World Cup in 2021 while India triumphed in the last edition in 2024.

"We had two World Cups where we didn't quite go all the way. And I guess we spoke about wanting to challenge ourselves as a team to what we think can win us to the World Cup," Marsh said during the pre-series press conference on Tuesday.

"As a batting unit, we have played a lot more aggressively. I think that's been the nature of T20 cricket for a lot of teams over the last few years.

"But yeah, if you look towards the World Cup in India, that's certainly the way we're going to play. We're not going to get it right every time. We will fail. But we're clear on how we want to go about it. That gives us the best chance for success. And hopefully that's the case as we keep building."  Australia had finished in Super 12 and Super 8 in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cup editions.

"Look, they (India) are a fantastic team, one which we have great respect for and I think five-match series are going to provide a lot of excitement for the fans that are coming to watch," he said.

"It's two really good teams that are going to be going at it. So, looking forward to the challenge."  Marsh said while he wouldn't comment on India's preparations for the World Cup, Australia were confident with the progress they have made as a group.

"I'm not really here to comment much on Indian side of preparation for the World Cup but I know that we've got eight games to go for us. And we're really building nice as a team in the way we want to play and go about it.

"So, yeah, we feel great at the moment. But we know that it's going to be a big series against India."  Several Australian players, including Marsh, are regulars in the IPL, but the home side captain said familiarity with the Indian players does not make the challenge any easier.

"Not necessarily (more challenging). I think around world cricket there's so much footage these days. Everyone watches everyone. The key is execution under pressure. That's all it comes down to."  'Abhishek is an incredible talent'  Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form as an opener, amassing 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200 during India's Asia Cup triumph.

"He obviously sets the tone for them. He's been incredible for the Sunrisers over the last little period of time. He'll provide us a good challenge...I think you want to be challenged against the best players in the world. We know he's one of those," Marsh said.

The Australian skipper himself has been in fine touch at the top, scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in his last 10 innings.

"I think it's just like any other batsman, you want to contribute to winning games for Australia. That's really all I'm focused on when I'm batting. I'm not really thinking as a captain," Marsh said.

"I'm trying to have a really good partnership with Heady or whoever it is that I'm batting with. So hopefully it will continue."  With Ashes preparations in full swing, Australia's T20I squad features several players rotating in and out.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa will miss the start of the series following the birth of his second child, while Josh Hazlewood will withdraw after the first two matches and Sean Abbott will depart after the third game.

"We do have guys coming in and out. But I think that's been the nature of the white ball teams over the last couple of years with the schedules and how busy it is," Marsh said.

"Some guys going back and playing shield cricket. Certain guys coming back from injury. So, I think it's just about being really flexible with that. Each and every one understands their role when they do come into the team.

"It's about being really clear on that. And then guys coming in and doing their job.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

