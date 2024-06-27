Home / Politics / Tamil Nadu govt to establish international airport in Hosur: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu govt to establish international airport in Hosur: CM MK Stalin

The presence of an airport will help the overall socio-economic development of the region, not just Hosur alone, chief minister MK Stalin added

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin aims to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion state. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tamil Nadu government will set up an international airport on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers a year and to cater the increasing industrial needs in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The presence of an airport will help the overall socio-economic development of the region, not just Hosur alone, the chief minister said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I am pleased to announce in this House that an international airport will be set up on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur, capable of handling 30 million passengers per annum," Stalin said, making the announcement under rule 110 in the Assembly.

It was hailed by various political parties in the House.

After the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu made rapid progress in all sectors and the state moved up to numero uno position in India in the Export Preparedness Index for 2022, he said.

"Tamil Nadu is India's leading state in exports of motor vehicles, ancillaries, leather goods and electronics. From being at the bottom in 2020 in the ranking of states for industrial growth, Tamil Nadu has now become a top performing state," Stalin said and added that efforts were on to transform the state into one trillion US dollar economy by 2030.

Hosur has been attracting more investments in the electronics and electric vehicle manufacturing sector since the last few years. For its part, the state government was implementing various projects aimed at improving the infrastructure in the rapidly growing city of Hosur. Accordingly, a new master plan for Hosur is nearing completion, he said.

"Hence, the government considers it necessary to establish an airport in Hosur to help the overall socio-economic development of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri regions," Stalin said.

Also, he announced that a modern library-cum-knowledge centre will be built in Tiruchirappalli, a city on the banks of the river Cauvery, and it will be named after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections: DMK-led INDIA bloc registers clean sweep in Tamil Nadu

Stalin dubs speculations of his son's elevation as deputy CM as rumours

NEET a 'scam', goes against students, Centre must not defend it: CM Stalin

INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says TN CM Stalin

LS polls: Modi's allegation of insult to UP 'cheap tactic' says Stalin

Justice will be priority not punishment: Prez Murmu on new criminal laws

Uddhav demands complete farm loan waiver, implementation before Maha polls

Govt committed to fair investigation in paper leaks, says President Murmu

Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi on June 29 during 3-day visit to Delhi

Rule of law fundamental to good governance, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :mk stalinTamil NaduDMKM KarunanidhiUS Dollar

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story