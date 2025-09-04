VECV, Jio-bp Pulse ink pact to boost EV charging infra for trucks, buses

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has signed an initial pact with Jio-bp pulse to expand and streamline charging access for its electric commercial vehicle customers.

Through this collaboration, all Eicher Trucks and buses' EV customers will gain seamless access to Jio-bp's network of over 6,000 charging points, India's largest DC fast-charging footprint, across urban centres, highways, and purpose-built EV hubs capable of accommodating all types of commercial vehicles, a statement said.

According to the statement, VECV signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jio-bp pulse to expand and streamline charging access for VECV's electric commercial vehicle customers.

Jio-bp, a fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp, which operates under the brand name of Jio-bp pulse in the electric mobility space, has established one of the largest and fastest-growing EV charging networks in India. Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate on multiple fronts to accelerate the adoption of electric trucks and buses. While Jio-bp pulse will leverage its extensive EV charging infrastructure and expertise in providing customised charging solutions, VECV will contribute its deep knowledge in electric trucks technology, ensuring that these vehicles meet the demanding and diverse needs of end-user applications. Together, they will actively engage with Eicher Trucks and Buses customers to promote the transition to electric mobility, enabling a cleaner, more sustainable future for India's transport sector.

A cornerstone of the agreement is the first-ever integration of public charging network discoverability directly into the My Eicher fleet management app. Fleet operators will now enjoy real-time visibility of charger locations, and availability on My Eicher app. This digital innovation addresses one of the biggest concerns in EV adoption, charging accessibility and provides data-driven insights that help optimise vehicle utilisation and productivity. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VECV, said, "By integrating Jio-bp pulse's extensive charging network into our My Eicher app, we are resolving a critical barrier to electric fleet adoption by facilitating seamless access to high-power chargers wherever our vehicles operate".