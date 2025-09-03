Home / Industry / Auto / HC directs Delhi govt to disburse subsidies promised to EV buyers

HC directs Delhi govt to disburse subsidies promised to EV buyers

The bench noted that the government had funds but it was delaying disbursal owing to procedural issues

electric vehicle, EV, e2W
The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, which claimed several such customers who bought EVs in Delhi hadn't received subsidies.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Delhi government to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted the government cannot hide behind the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy of 2020 does not prescribe any timeline to disburse the amount.

"The government is taking shield of the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy does not provide any fixed timeline for disbursal of subsidy. Such a ground, in our opinion, is not available for the government," it said.

The bench noted that the government had funds but it was delaying disbursal owing to procedural issues.

It directed the transport department of the Delhi government to expeditiously set up a dedicated bank account for the disbursal of the subsidy amount and ensure subsidies were released to eligible beneficiaries without any further delay.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, which claimed several such customers who bought EVs in Delhi hadn't received subsidies.

The plea claimed the delay in subsidy disbursal was directly affecting thousands of individuals who purchased electric vehicles in Delhi with the assurance of financial support under the 2020 policy.

Non-payment, the PIL said, had undermined consumer rights and the broader public interest of promoting clean mobility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled with 5-star BNCAP, hybrid power and ADAS

Royal Enfield, TVS, and Hero rise on festival buzz; Bajaj, Honda slip

Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

From Alto, Creta to Thar: Top cars likely to see price drop under GST 2.0

Tesla's India sales fall short with only 600 cars ordered since July

Topics :Electric Vehiclesautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story