Dark Parle G goes viral on X, a platform filled with hilarious memes

India's one of the most loved biscuits, Parle -G, that almost everyone has tasted, is becoming a source of funny meme storm on social media. The 85-years old tea-time snack is one of the best-selling brands in the country.

After doing business for decades in India, the company is bringing a new variant, "Dark Parle-G".

In the viral image, the iconic yellow backdrop is replaced with a new mysterious Dark hue. The image also shows the packets with the same chocolatey shades. Since the image went viral, social media has been stormed with funny memes and comments.

Several social media users started reacting to the viral image with memes and comments. The microblogging platforms witnessed several images and discussions started around the same. X was flooded with Dark Parle-G memes and posts despite the fact that the company hadn’t confirmed the new variant.

One of the users jokingly said, “When Chai broke up with ParleG, ParleG became Dark.” Another user wrote, “Parle-G ne bhi mummy ki baat nahi maani aur dhoop me kaala ho gaya.”

A third user mentioned, “Over burnt ho Gaye honge toh nai packaging Mai daal ke benefit kar liya."

“Parle G who was genius is having a dark future and you're thinking your future will be bright”, another user wrote.

Another person wrote, “It has more dip strength now can withstand water, coffee, tea dip for longer time."

"Dark side of parle - g. maybe it is healthy? less maida and sugar?" a user wrote.