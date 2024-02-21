Fake profiles of Virushka's baby flood Instagram soon after Kohli's post

Instagram Filled With Fan Accounts Of ‘Akaay’ Soon after Kohli announced the news, the baby seemed bigger than his celebrity parents as hours after the birth announcement, Instagram was filled with thousands of fan accounts with Akaay's name.
As soon as the name was announced, many fans ran to Instagram making fake accounts with the name Akaay. Some of the Instagram users expressed their concern over fake accounts, and many others joked about these accounts.
One of the social media users shared the post on Reddit with a title that reads, ''Instagram flooded with Akaay Kohli accounts within minutes" to share fake Instagram accounts of newborn babies.
Several other users start commenting their views on this post.