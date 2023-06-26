Home / Social Viral / 'Dil se bura lagta hai' meme creator Devraj Patel dies in road accident

'Dil se bura lagta hai' meme creator Devraj Patel dies in road accident

Bhupesh Baghel, chief minister of Chhattisgarh posted the news on his Twitter page, mourning the death of the young actor

BS Trends New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Devraj Patel, known for his viral 'Dil se bura lagta hai' meme passed away on Monday after a tragic road accident. According to media reports, Patel was on his way to Raipur to shoot a comedy video.

"Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he said.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.

इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.

ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023


Patel had appeared in the movie Dhindora in 2021, but since then had mostly worked on building his YouTube channel and social media presence.

Patel's YouTube page had 439,000 subscribers with more than eight million views on his videos following his meme fame.

He had posted a video on his Instagram account a few hours before his death, with the caption "Lekin may cute hu na dosto" (translation: But I'm cute right, friends) ending the short video with a salute and saying "Bye."

Topics :Early DeathYouTubermemesBhupesh Baghel

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

