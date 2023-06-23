Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event



According to Lakhhya Konwar, general secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, approximately 2,000 athletes will participate in this mass jogging event. Niranjan Saikia, general secretary of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association stated that Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister and President of the Assam Olympic Association will officially begin the Olympic Day Run. The International Olympic Day will be commemorated centrally in Dibrugarh on Friday (June 23) under the Assam Olympic Association and with the Dibrugarh Region Sports Affiliation. At 6:30 am, there will be an "Olympic Day run" from Chowkidingee Field to Jalan Outdoor Stadium.

Bimal Borah, the minister of state for cultural affairs will attend the event. In the meantime, the Assam Olympic Association's Annual General Meeting will take place at the Jalan Outdoor Stadium at 12 o'clock.



International Olympic Day 2023: History



Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the idea for Olympic Day at the 41st Session of the IOC in Stockholm in 1947. The following year at the 42nd IOC session in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his proposal was approved. Since then, the annual events on that day are planned by 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) with guidance from the IOC. The Olympic Day is observed on June 23 to commemorate the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC's) foundation at the Sorbonne in Paris on June 23, 1894. Baron Pierre de Coubertin, a French historian and educator who wanted to revive the ancient Olympic Games that were held in Olympia, Greece, in 777 BCE was the reason behind the formation of the committee.

International Olympic Day 2023: Theme and Importance "Let's Move" is the theme for International Olympic Day 2023. The theme, or campaign, that has been launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aims to encourage people all over the world to move more and live a more active lifestyle rather than a sedentary one.

The purpose of International Olympic Day is to motivate individuals all over the world to get up, engage in physical activity, and move their bodies for the sake of their health. By preventing illness, healthy people bring about personal and societal progress.

