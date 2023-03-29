Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones

Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami 2023, will be observed on March 29. Ram Navami, which takes place on March 30, will mark the end of the nine-day Navratri festival.

On this day, devotees pay homage to the goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Maa Durga. Mahagauri is said to have the ability to satisfy every desire of her devotees. Peacock green is the colour of the day, and symbolises individuality and uniqueness.





Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance

Ashtami celebrates the triumph of good over evil to commemorate Maa Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. Maa Mahagauri is worshipped by devotees, who pray to her to reduce suffering and provide them with wealth and prosperity. During Ashtami, one can help get rid of all one's problems and sins by praying to Maa Durga. The Ashtami fast is also significant because it brings luck and prosperity.

There are two mantras which are followed on the auspicious day of Ashtami:

1. Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

2. Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada.



