'Heights of stupidity': Pune girl hangs from a tall building for grip test

A video is going viral on social media platforms where a girl can be seen hanging from a Pune building while a youngster is holding her hand. The viral video has garnered a lot of criticism from social media, with netizens labelling the stunt as “heights of stupidity” and a “foolish stunt”, demanding strict action against them.

This deadly stunt was performed by the girl and boy to check their grip strength, the video of which they subsequently shared on Instagram. In the video, a man is lying on the edge of the rook on his stomach, holding the girl who seemed happy while performing this "idiotic stunt."

A person could also be seen filming the act from different angles. According to NDTV, the incident took place near the Swami Narayan temple without any safety measures. A multi-camera set-up was arranged for the reel, with one person filming the reel from the roof, while another person was shooting it from the ground. One more person was there slightly towards the edge to film it. There weren't any safety precautions taken by anyone while filming the stunt.

The video was shared on June 19 and it was criticised by several social media platforms. Some of the users even tagged the Pune police and requested to take action against them.

How did social media users react?

One of the X users said, "All 3 must be arrested and put behind bars for at least 3 months, then they will know the difference between safety and risk."

Another user urged the authorities to take legal action against them and wrote, “Legal action is needed if this irresponsibility does not stop even after several reports of lives being lost in the making of reels. This is an attitude that will make the family suffer for life for the joy of gaining followers!”

"It is necessary to take action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” a third user said.

One post called the stunt as “heights of stupidity” and requested authorities to take action against the boy and the girl.