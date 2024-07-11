'It's your job, it's not our job': JPMorgan Chase CEO on work-life balance

In an old interview that has again gone viral, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, discusses the significance of personal responsibility in achieving work-life balance. Dimon can be heard saying in the video that it is not the responsibility of an office but rather of the individual to make time for his or her personal life. The video clip has garnered more than five lakh views on X since it was shared recently. In the clip, Chase says, "It’s your job to take [care of] your mind, your body, your spirit, your soul, your friends, your family, your health,” he said. “It’s your job, it’s not our job". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on ‘work-life balance’

Chase said some employees laboured under the “delusion” that it is the job of their companies to take responsibility for their work-life balance.

He added, “We really do try to take care of our people. We give your medical, shrinks, pilates, massages – but I really can’t make up for you not doing those other things that you really have to do yourself”.

He mentioned, “If you’re frenzied, it’s you. It’s not the school, it’s not the job, it’s you. Because a lot of us aren’t frenzied. Most people don’t work smart… people don’t run their lives efficiently,” he mentioned.

More From This Section

According to the billionaire, many people complain that they don't have time for their families, but when they do have time, they spend it playing golf. He acknowledges that it is harder for women to strike a work-life balance. He urged his listeners, “So work really smart, learn how to work smart".

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon ‘work-life balance’ statement: Netizens reactions

Netizens commented that many employees who get additional responsibilities because of inconsiderate bosses or have low wages find it harder to have a balance between work-life balance.

One X user wrote on it, “As a proponent of internalising the ‘skill issue’ mantra I agree there is almost always room to increase efficiency / ‘work smarter’, but there’s also a workload threshold where quality will drop & being ‘frenzied’ ensues. The company’s role is the prevention of this through.”

Another person wrote the CEO of underpaying his employees and said, “In spirit, his message is solid. In reality, some of his employees receive wages that don’t cover their basic cost of living. What’s his answer to that? IMO he is quoted too often and thought of too highly.”

Third said, “Yeah it’s my fault when I’m stressed out with multiple complex models to build. Working 80+ hours. Not my MD’s fault though you’re totally right, Jamie.”

Who is Jamie Dimon?

Jamie Dimon has been the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase since 2006. One of the few bank executives who has become a billionaire is Jamie Dimon. Forbes estimates that his net worth will be $2.3 billion on July 11, 2024.

JPMorgan Chase and Co. is an American multinational finance company headquartered in New York City. As of 2023, it is one of the world's largest banks by market capitalization and the largest bank in the United States.