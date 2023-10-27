Home / Social Viral / Karwa Chauth dress ideas 2023: Elevate your ethnic look with these attires

Karwa Chauth dress ideas 2023: Elevate your ethnic look with these attires

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival marked primarily by married women, especially in northern India. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Karva Chauth 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu celebration where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the prosperity and longevity of their husbands. It's not only a day of fasting but an occasion to celebrate love and harmony. On this day, dressing up elegantly in traditional clothing is a tradition among Indian ladies. 
As style evolves, so do the decisions for Karwa Chauth dresses. In 2023, the choices are exotic, permitting women to embrace custom while likewise displaying their own style. This blog explores a horde of Karwa Chauth dress ideas that you can consider to make this bubbly event much more special.

 • The Timeless ‘Saree’
Sarees unfold your internal diva to make you gorgeous with your grace and polish. They are forever and are an ideal choice for Karwa Chauth. With the changing times and evolving styles, the saree has seen a noteworthy resurgence. In 2023, think about the following choices: 
Classic Silk Sarees-  Rich silk sarees in profound, gem tones like lovely maroon, illustrious blue, or emerald green are forever choices. Match them with flawless jewellery and a smooth bun hairdo.     
Organza Sarees-  Light and sheer organza sarees with complex embroidery or subtle embellishments are great for a contemporary yet conventional look.
• Sarees with Modern Blouses-  Try different things with contemporary blouses, as off-shoulder or halter necks, to add a modern twist to your saree.
• Lehengas – The Bridal Glory
Karwa Chauth is a day when married women frequently embrace their bridal look. Lehengas are rich and with ornate designs, and are ideally suited for flaunting on this occasion. Lehengas have turned into a preferred choice for some ladies during this revered occasion.
With current trends concerning fabrics, styles and embroidery, lehengas have become the center point as an illustration of elegance and custom for Karwa Chauth festivities.
• Sharara Suits- Contemporary touch
Sharara suits are back and are ideal for ladies who need to mix custom with contemporary style. The Sharara sets offer a mix of style and comfort, making them an ideal choice for an occasion like Karwa Chauth, be it the pre-dawn Sargi ceremony or the moon sighting at night. The pattern features the evolving design decisions while safeguarding the cultural significance of the event. 
• Indo-Westerns- Fashion for all
Rather than wearing your typical ethnic clothing, go for an Indo-Western appearance to stand out. Either wear dhoti pants or sharara pants with a tank top. You will be ready to stun everybody if you add a long shrug or coat to your clothing.
• Golden gown- Keep it stylish
Wear a beautiful gown rather than ordinary Indian clothing. Floor-length gowns are likewise an extraordinary choice for Karwa Chauth. They are classy, agreeable and simple to carry with surprisingly straightforward. You will radiate light as stunning as the moon in traditional gowns and some lavish jewellery.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

