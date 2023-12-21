Home / Social Viral / Man swallowed by 'crocodile' comes out of its jaw alive; all details inside

Man swallowed by 'crocodile' comes out of its jaw alive; all details inside

A viral video online shows a man being gulped alive by a crocodile. But, upon looking at the scene more closely, people found that the actual story was quite different and unexpected

Crocodile
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The fear of crocodiles is entirely expected, and the stories or videos shared on the web can add to the intensification of such feelings of fear. Crocodiles are ferocious hunters, and their appearance, apart from their reputation for being dangerous, can elicit strong reactions from people.
A man was recently shown being swallowed whole by a crocodile in a viral video that was doing rounds online. Nonetheless, when people investigated, they figured out that the actual story was totally unique and surprising.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Man swallowed by crocodile: Overview
Everyone in the virtual world was worried because of the viral video because they thought they were witnessing a terrifying crocodile attack. However, after looking into it further, the ruthless creature ends up being... a robot!
 

The video, rightly named "Robot Crocodile," has moved past 600,000 likes, with watchers in awe of the totally realistic appearance of the robots and the way the stunt was pulled. While the initial shock might have been genuine, the astonishing twist left everybody stunned by the imagination and technical ability behind the task.



 

Man swallowed by crocodile: Tweets
A user said, "I want to see when it's a real alligator; the plastic one is too easy,". 
To mock the current trend of online comments, another user posted a sarcastic comment. He stated, "Oh, of course! Now a bunch of jealous people are claiming it's just a plastic and artificial crocodile."

A third user stated in a funny way that "the crocodile is already dead, the jaw is already broken, and it has no mobility. It's either an act or it ate it all, and then they killed it to get it out."

Also Read

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

Google's Year in Search 2023: All about most-searched people in India

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important

Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

Year in Google Search: Chandrayaan-3, 'What is G20' top trending list

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CrocodileSocial MediaViral videoInstagram

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story