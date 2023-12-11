Home / Social Viral / Year in Google Search: Chandrayaan-3, 'What is G20' top trending list

Year in Google Search: Chandrayaan-3, 'What is G20' top trending list

People searching for preventing sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies tops 'how to' category

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

It is that time of the year when everyone looks back. Search giant Google has published a list of things that captured Indians’ attention in 2023, a year when the country made history by landing a spacecraft on the moon and taking the lead on the economic world stage by hosting the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

The country’s love for cricket and movies made it to the search list. The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the spacecraft’s journey to the moon prompting local and worldwide searches, said Google in a blog post.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


India’s G20 presidency led ‘What Is’ search queries, marking curiosity about the multinational bloc. Other news-related queries showed people’s interest in national events like Karnataka assembly election results and debate about the Uniform Civil Code and global happenings like 'Israel News' and 'Turkey Earthquake'.

In the spirit of self-care, Google’s top trending ‘How To’ question was people searching about preventing sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies. People also searched for gyms, beauty parlours, and dermatologists near them. The expansion of the creator ecosystem in India is reflected in trending queries, with many people keen to know ‘how to reach my first 5K followers on YouTube’, said Google.

Top trending searches in news events

1) Chandrayaan-3

2) Karnataka State elections results
 
3) Israel news

4) Satish Kaushik

5) Budget 2023

Top trending searches in ‘What is’

1) What is G20

2) UCC kya hai

3) What is ChatGPT

4) Hamas kya hai

5) 8 September 2023 ko kya hai

Top tending travel destinations
 
1) Vietnam

2) Goa

3) Bali

4) Sri Lanka

5) Thailand

Top trending searches in matches

1) India vs Australia

2) India Vs New Zealand

3) India vs Sri Lanka

4) India vs England

5) India vs Ireland

Top trending searches in sport events

1) Indian Premier League

2) Cricket World cup

3) Asia Cup

4) Women’s Premier League
 
5) Asian Games

Top Searches in shows (OTT)

1) Farzi
 
2) Wednesday

3) Asur

4) Rana Naidu

5) The Last of Us

Top searches in celebrities

1) Kiara Advani

2) Shubham Gill

3) Rachin Ravindra

4) Mohammed Shammi

5) Elvish Yadav

Top searches in recipes

1) Mango pickle

2) Sex on the beach

3) Panchamrit

4) Hakusai

5) Dhaniya panjiri

Top searches in ‘near me’ category

1) Coding class near me

2) Earthquake near me

3)  Zudio near me
 
4) Onam Sadhya near me

5) Jailer movie near me

Top searched in movies

1) Jawan

2) Gadar 2

3) Oppenheimer

4) Adipurush

5) Pathaan

Top trending search in memes

1) Bhupendra Jogi meme

2) So beautiful so elegant meme

3) Moye moye meme

4) Aayein meme

5) Aukat dikha di meme

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

India is a trend-setter, says Instagram's 'Trend Talk' insight 2024

Diwali 2023: Everything you need to know about 'Festival of Lights'

Karwa Chauth 2023: What colours should you wear according to zodiac signs?

Karwa Chauth dress ideas 2023: Elevate your ethnic look with these attires

Hartalika Teej 2023: History, Importance, Mahurat Wishes and Messages

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TrendingGoogle search engineG20 summitChandrayaan-3

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story