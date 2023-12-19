Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

The most widely talked about events on the internet occurred in 2023. The year came up with many surprises from many sectors, from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's remarks on the 70-hour work week to the "Looking like a wow" craze that overwhelmed social media. During the ICC World Cup, cricket fans were glued to their virtual seats and on the other side artificial intelligence gained popularity.



The internet was ablaze in 2023 with fascinating incidents that captivated everyone. From essential statements to viral trends, the digital world was buzzing with energy. So here are the 5 biggest social media moments that went viral overnight and became popular.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5 most viral sensations of 2023 Narayana Murthy on a 70-hour Work Week- NR Narayana Murthy, the Infosys founder, lit a fire on social media after recommending that the young people in India must focus on a 70-hour work week to compete with quickly advancing economies.

Murthy brought attention to India's comparatively low global work productivity and urged the youth to be more dedicated. However, people disagreed with his idea, with many arguing that working long hours might make productivity worse rather than better.

Delhi Metro- The Delhi Metro, the hub of public transport in the capital, became the favourite place for ‘fun-loving people’ to make viral videos. The metro rides offered a glimpse into a variety of experiences, including secret footage of couples displaying affection, fights between passengers, and odd moments like a woman straightening her hair. An online platform saw the emergence of committed pages arranging these intriguing pieces from the metro.

'Just Looking Like a Wow'-

The "Just looking like a wow" trend overwhelmed the web towards the year's end. Starting from Jasmeen Kaur, a Delhi clothing store owner, her trend accomplished meme status after she promoted her collection on Instagram with the expression, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."



Kaur overnight acquired popularity as her expression spread across Instagram. Everyone vocalised this trend, from brands like Amul and the Ministry of Railways to celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Nick Jonas. In 2023, "Just looking like a wow" became one of Google's most searched-for memes.

Orry: Internet's Mystery man-



Orhan Awatramani, most commonly referred to as " Orry ," rose quickly to internet fame. He is the mysterious man of the internet. Perceived as Bollywood's everyone's favourite, Orry quite regularly showed up nearly to each celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, or Sara Ali Khan.

His head turned persona and statement, "I'm living, I'm a liver," moved interest in his life higher than ever, making him a convincing figure in the digital space.

Twitter into X.com-

The world witnessed the transformation of Elon Musk's microblogging website Twitter into X.com in July, when the billionaire appointed Linda Yaccarino as the company's new CEO and replaced the blue bird logo with an X. Also, later, the business referred to tweets as posts.



Further, a membership model known as "Twitter Blue" was introduced which empowers users with a blue tick on the payment of the $8. Many people voiced concerns about security as a result of the move, while others ended up sulking with the loss of their blue badge.



Additionally, Musk has mentioned making the platform an "everything app," which inspired him to rebrand the business as X.