Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

The rising cost of petrol has often caught the attention of the public. The petrol prices in Delhi stand tall at Rs 96.72. In response to this skyrocketing cost of living, a person was seen ditching his vehicle and instead picking up a bull as his means of transport. This stunt was done by a content creator who goes by the name "Bull Rider". He has 54,300 Instagram followers and he routinely posts videos of himself riding a bull on busy roads alongside cars and other vehicles.

Now, in one of his videos, in which he is wearing a funky rabbit-themed helmet, the Bull Rider was seen galloping on a busy intersection with his bull. In the video, the people around him are curiously inspecting him as some even record his video.

This clip has gathered over 195,430 likes and 3.8 million views since it was posted on November 24.

Despite the buzz, many people turned to the comments section to point out that bull-riding just for the sake of creating content amounts to animal cruelty. Echoing this view, a person wrote, "Bulls are not for you to sit. Stop abusing animals." Another person wrote, "Respect all animals".

"Please do some work and stop this nonsense," a third user remarked. A fourth user added, "Just for a reel you are troubling an animal."

In a similar incident, a video from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand went viral in May. In the video, a young man can be seen riding a bull on the streets of Tapovan. The man who appears to be intoxicated, almost collided with a scooter before moving past it. After the video went viral, the Uttarakhand Police identified the offender.

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023

The law enforcement agency posted on X, "Taking cognisance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan, Rishikesh, late at night on May 5, legal action has been taken against the youth, and the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in the future."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel