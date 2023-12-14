Home / Social Viral / Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

A video posted on Instagram by a user named Bull Rider captures a man confidently riding a bull on the bustling roads of Delhi, all while sporting a rabbit-themed helmet

BS Trends New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
The rising cost of petrol has often caught the attention of the public. The petrol prices in Delhi stand tall at Rs 96.72. In response to this skyrocketing cost of living, a person was seen ditching his vehicle and instead picking up a bull as his means of transport. This stunt was done by a content creator who goes by the name "Bull Rider". He has 54,300 Instagram followers and he routinely posts videos of himself riding a bull on busy roads alongside cars and other vehicles.

Now, in one of his videos, in which he is wearing a funky rabbit-themed helmet, the Bull Rider was seen galloping on a busy intersection with his bull. In the video, the people around him are curiously inspecting him as some even record his video.



This clip has gathered over 195,430 likes and 3.8 million views since it was posted on November 24.

Despite the buzz, many people turned to the comments section to point out that bull-riding just for the sake of creating content amounts to animal cruelty. Echoing this view, a person wrote, "Bulls are not for you to sit. Stop abusing animals." Another person wrote, "Respect all animals".

"Please do some work and stop this nonsense," a third user remarked. A fourth user added, "Just for a reel you are troubling an animal."

In a similar incident, a video from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand went viral in May. In the video, a young man can be seen riding a bull on the streets of Tapovan. The man who appears to be intoxicated, almost collided with a scooter before moving past it. After the video went viral, the Uttarakhand Police identified the offender.


The law enforcement agency posted on X, "Taking cognisance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan, Rishikesh, late at night on May 5, legal action has been taken against the youth, and the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in the future."

Topics :DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

