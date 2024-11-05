Pak Influencer celebrates Diwali for the first time in Karachi in video

Millions of people worldwide celebrate Diwali, often known as the festival of lights, with great fervour every year. The vibrant Diwali celebrations in Karachi were captured in a video posted on Instagram by Pakistani content creator Bilal Hassan, which is presently trending on the internet.

According to Hassan's video, this is his first time celebrating Diwali, so he chose to also go to the SwamiNarayan Temple, which was crowded with festival devotees. The video shows a crowded temple with families and friends setting off firecrackers, resulting in a joyful scene full of enthusiasm and laughter.

Pak Influencer celebrates Diwali in viral video

In the video, a variety of fireworks are set off as families and friends gather on the temple grounds to celebrate. Hasan exclaims, "Maine kabhi zindagi mein aisa manzar Karachi sheher mein nahi dekha (I have never seen such a sight in Karachi in my life)". There were sparklers and fireworks everywhere. It really was "the festival of lights," as Hasan states in the video.

In his voiceover, Hasan stated, “Diwali in Pakistan. Maine kabhi zindagi mein Diwali nahi manayi until today” (I have never celebrated Diwali in my life.)” He visited the largest temple in Karachi, SwamiNarayan Temple, where Diwali celebrations were in full swing, with sincere interest and enthusiasm.

As a reference to the traditional Eidi gesture, Hasan chose to give his friends festive envelopes as a personal touch for Diwali. His friends presented him with delicious kinds of sweets in exchange.

As he concluded his video, Hasan shared a heartfelt reflection, “Over the years, I’ve realised one thing – agar pyaar doge toh pyaar milega bhi (if you give love, you’ll receive it too). Logon ki khushiyon mein shamil hoge toh khush rahoge (if you join in others’ happiness, you, too, will be happy.)”

Netizens reactions on the viral video of Pak influencer celebrating Diwali

The video has got over 2.2 million views, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. One user said, “Happy diwali. Maine yaha India m bhi suna tha ki karachi ki bahein lambi hai..sabko saath samet leti hai.” Another said, “Not sure why this made ME so emotional love from the greens to the whites in our flag.”

More From This Section

A third user wrote, “Bro, your Diwali reel didn’t just light up the screen, it shone a spotlight on unity and joy within Karachi’s diversity. Hats off for capturing the true spirit of our city’s harmony!”

Diwali celebrations globally 2024

The excitement of Diwali was not just found in Karachi. To celebrate the occasion, the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up on October 31, 2024 in a breathtaking visual display. On this important day, the skyscraper, a representation of modernity, displayed lovely patterns along with a heartfelt message wishing everyone happiness, health, and prosperity.