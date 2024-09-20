This man makes a living by destroying weddings. Here's how he's doing it

, a self-proclaimed ‘wedding destroyer’ from Spain, is making waves by crashing weddings for a living — on request. What started as a cheeky prank has spiralled into one of the most bizarre and trending wedding services in the world., a self-proclaimed ‘wedding destroyer’ from Spain, is making waves by crashing weddings for a living — on request. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Varea’s unlikely rise began with a joke. He posted a satirical online ad: “If you have doubts or don’t want to get married and don’t know how to refuse, don’t worry, I’ll object to your wedding.” The punchline? For 500 euro (around Rs 47,000), he promised to interrupt ceremonies with a dramatic objection.





But what was meant as a laugh quickly exploded into a booming business. Soon, couples desperate for a way out began flooding Varea’s inbox, asking him to ruin their big day. “I’ve got weddings booked until December,” Varea told Newsflash, still in shock over the demand for his services.

For a substantial fee, Varea crashes weddings, posing as the secret lover of the bride or groom and bringing the ceremony to a sudden halt. For those seeking extra drama, he offers a premium service — taking a slap for 50 euros as enraged guests react to his staged interruptions.

What began as a joke has turned into a booming business. Varea is now a trending figure in the wedding industry, offering an unconventional escape for couples with cold feet. With a fully booked schedule and a viral story, he has become a global sensation.

While Varea’s antics are shocking, they pale in comparison to infamous wedding crashers like Sandra Lynn Henson, who was recently arrested for stealing gifts from newlyweds in the US. Unlike these intruders, Varea’s disruptions are part of the plan, making him a welcome disruptor in an industry not used to such antics.