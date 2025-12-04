Home / Social Viral / Varanasi's 'diaper tree' video shocks internet, sparks civic sense debate

Varanasi's 'diaper tree' video shocks internet, sparks civic sense debate

The clip, posted by vlogger Shweta Kataria with the text overlay "unique house of Varanasi", has triggered debate around civic sense and environmental awareness in Varanasi city, in UP

Varanasi family tree turns into 'Diaper Dump', netizens react
Varanasi family tree turns into 'Diaper Dump', netizens react
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Footage allegedly filmed in Varanasi, showing soiled diapers dangling from a tree outside a residence, has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism and sparking discussions around public hygiene and civic behaviour.
 
Shweta Kataria, a sustainable living influencer, posted the video, which features a tree outside a duplex home covered in disposable diapers. The video was posted with the title "unique house of Varanasi".   

About the ‘Diaper tree’ in Varanasi

A view of a two-story home with a big tree growing outside is shown at the beginning of the video. The residence is inhabited by a family with a small child, according to the off-screen narrator. 
 
After that, the camera pans to reveal a dozen dirty diapers dangling from the tree's branches. The narrator notes that the family put the diapers on the tree rather than properly disposing of them. 
 
A family member was also seen in the video dumping trash at an empty plot outside their home. The video then switched to Kataria, who emphasised the detrimental effects of disposable diapers on the environment and urged parents to switch to reusable cloth diapers. The influencer also mentioned that cloth diapers are better for babies' skin and more affordable. 

Netizens reacted to the viral Varanasi “dump tree” video

“Shizz, civic sense gone deep in the gutter,” one user commented on the video.
 
“I think you should stick to civic sense, if they were wise or resourceful, they wouldn't have created a diaper tree,” another user commented over a clip.
 
“This shouldn’t be normal. Used diapers hanging on trees and trash thrown outside the house… Then suddenly it becomes the government’s responsibility,” another user opined. 
 
“This really sucks! I cloth diapered my twins till 3 years, and the only thing I regret is that I didn't do this for my elder one. And still can’t understand why people hesitate to explore this way,” another user added.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI's Sam Altman joins '6-7' trend: What it means, where it originated

Bride's father wears QR code shirt to receive cash gifts at Kerala wedding

US millionaire hunter gored to death: Social media hails buffalo as hero

Firefighters in Texas mistake Hindu havan for house fire, interrupt ritual

Caught on concert cam: Astronomer CEO, HR chief spotted in Coldplay clip

Topics :VaranasiSocial Mediavideo streaming

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story