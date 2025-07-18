Home / Social Viral / Caught on concert cam: Astronomer CEO, HR chief spotted in Coldplay clip

Caught on concert cam: Astronomer CEO, HR chief spotted in Coldplay clip

A Coldplay concert moment turned viral for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, after a crowd cam sparked affair rumours and social media frenzy

Coldplay concert, Astronomer ceo
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, turned into an international spectacle for tech firm Astronomer and its CEO, Andy Byron. A spontaneous moment on the venue’s “kiss cam” cast the spotlight on Byron and the company’s HR chief — triggering office affair rumours and a firestorm of social media reactions. 
  During the Coldplay concert on Wednesday, the stadium’s cam zoomed in on the duo enjoying the show together. The pair, Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, were seen standing together. As the camera lingered, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Reacting to the surprise, Byron ducked out of sight while Cabot shielded her face. 
Within hours, the moment — which the internet users are now calling “Coldplaygate” — became one of the internet’s top viral clips. The video, posted on TikTok and X, amassed millions of views by the morning.
 

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron ascended to the CEO role at Astronomer, a New York-based data software company known for its Astro DataOps platform, in July 2023. Prior to Astronomer, Byron held executive leadership positions at several enterprise software firms, including Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze, where he was instrumental in scaling revenues from approximately $20 million to over $100 million. 
Newsweek reported that the private data infrastructure company achieved “unicorn” status in 2022, reaching a valuation of at least $1 billion. The firm has since relocated its headquarters to New York City. 
Before joining his current role, Andy Byron was with Lacework, where he served as President from June 2019 to November 2022, and later continued as an Advisor until May 2023. Between 2017 and 2019, Byron held the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Cybereason. His earlier career also includes serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at Fuze, along with positions at Vericenter and BMC Software. 
Byron, 50, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an educator. The couple resides in Massachusetts with their two children. Astronomer itself has grown into a high-profile startup with an estimated valuation between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion as of its latest funding round, making Byron a significant stakeholder in the tech industry.
 

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. With a background in talent management and leadership at high-growth tech companies, she was brought on to foster company culture and align “people strategy” with Astronomer’s ambitious business plans.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The curious case of Babydoll Archi: The AI illusion that trapped millions

'None of them are really doctors': Liver Doc takes on Vidit Gujrathi on X

Quitting UPI apps helped me control my spending, says Sania Mirza's sister

Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

Kolhapuri chappals star at Prada's Milan show, but India gets no credit

Topics :Social ViralcoldplayViral videoBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story