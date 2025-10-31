Home / Social Viral / OpenAI's Sam Altman joins '6-7' trend: What it means, where it originated

The '6-7' trend has become so popular that it was even chosen as Dictionary.com's 'Word of the Year' for 2025

Sam Altman
In a post on X, Sam Altman wrote, GPT-6 will be renamed GPT-6-7, you’re welcome. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on Friday said that GPT-6 will be renamed GPT-6-7, joining the viral '6-7' trend that has taken over the internet.
 
In a post on X, Altman wrote, "GPT-6 will be renamed GPT-6-7, you’re welcome."
 
The trend, which started on TikTok and Instagram Reels, has become so popular that it was even chosen as Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025. But many people are still confused about what it really means. While some think it’s from a song, others call it a slang word, and some say it’s a Gen Alpha expression meaning "we get it and you don’t".
 
Let’s understand what '6-7' actually is, where it came from, and why it’s all over the internet.

What is '6-7'?

The term '6-7' (or 67) became popular earlier this year. While it is not really a word, it is more of a social media inside joke with no clear meaning.
 
Some people say it means 'so-so' or 'maybe this, maybe that', often used with a funny hand gesture with both palms facing up, moving alternately up and down. Many young people also use it as a random, playful answer to almost any question. 
 
For example, if a parent asks, "How was school today?" The child responds, saying, "6-7!"
 
It has increasingly become a secret code among kids, and using "6-7" at the right time shows you're part of the trend. Those who even use its newer versions like "six-sendy" and "41" are seen as extra cool.
 
According to Dictionary.com, searches for '67' began rising sharply in the summer of 2025. Since June, those searches have gone up more than six times, showing no sign of slowing down. "Interestingly, no other two-digit number has shown a similar spike, meaning there’s something special about this one," it said.

Origin of '6-7'

The current meaning of '6-7' is believed to have started from a song called “Doot Doot (6 7)” by American rapper Skrilla.
 
The trend got stronger when TikTok users, including basketball players and a viral child known as the '67 Kid', started using it in their videos. Soon, teachers in the US were discussing online how to stop their students from shouting '6-7!' all day at school.

Word of the year

The term '6-7' has also been picked as Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025, even though it’s not technically a word. Dictionary.com said its Word of the Year captures the spirit and trends of the time. Even the site admitted it doesn’t fully understand the meaning of '6-7' yet.
 
"Don’t worry, because we’re all still trying to figure out exactly what it means," the website said in its announcement.
 
Explaining the selection, Dictionary.com said its lexicographers looked at huge amounts of data, including news headlines, social media trends, and search results, to find the word or phrase that had the biggest impact on how people talked and interacted in 2025.
 
"In the end, '6-7' perfectly captured the year’s online culture, confusing, funny, and totally viral," it said.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

