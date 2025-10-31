Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, rituals, and heartfelt gestures — but one Kerala father has redefined the tradition with a modern, digital twist that has left the internet buzzing. Guests at the wedding were asked to scan a QR code and transfer their blessings digitally instead of carrying cash or gift envelopes.

When the bride's father was seen with a Paytm QR code badge attached to his shirt, he instantly gained popularity overnight. Online users were both impressed and amused by the concept, which they jokingly nicknamed "cashless at marriage," and they referred to it as a symbol of Digital India.

Inside the QR code at a Kerala wedding Bright lights, vibrant decorations, a stage ready for celebration, but a bustling wedding setup opens the video. The bride's father is the man at the entrance, smiling as he greets guests as the camera moves around. But the Paytm QR code that is neatly clipped to his shirt pocket is what draws everyone's attention. Guests are observed pulling out their phones to scan the code and promptly transfer money rather than passing out envelopes. As each visitor completes their digital "gift," the father nods cheerfully. The brief video shows a number of people approaching him, scanning the code, and then entering to take part in the celebration.

Since it was shared on October 29, the video has received thousands of reactions and over 1.9 million views. While many applauded the father’s creativity, others weren’t too thrilled. Netizens' react to father carrying QR code at Kerala wedding A user applauded, “Yeah, boi!!! Immediate shagun." Another praised, “Good idea." “100% Literacy Bro," commented one social media user, appreciating the tech-savvy approach. However, not everyone agreed. “Instead of standing like a beggar, he could have pasted the code somewhere," one user wrote. Another said, “What an excellent way of begging, not a speck of decency." Some also showered personal opinions, “In my wedding, we clearly mentioned in the card, presents in blessings only. People should be valued for their coming, not gifts," said an individual.