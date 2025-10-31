Home / Social Viral / Bride's father wears QR code shirt to receive cash gifts at Kerala wedding

Bride's father wears QR code shirt to receive cash gifts at Kerala wedding

A father replaced the traditional gift envelopes with technology at his daughter's wedding - wearing a Paytm QR code on his shirt so guests could send their blessings digitally

Bride's father wearing QR code at a Kerala wedding
Bride's father wearing QR code at a Kerala wedding
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, rituals, and heartfelt gestures — but one Kerala father has redefined the tradition with a modern, digital twist that has left the internet buzzing. Guests at the wedding were asked to scan a QR code and transfer their blessings digitally instead of carrying cash or gift envelopes.
 
When the bride's father was seen with a Paytm QR code badge attached to his shirt, he instantly gained popularity overnight. Online users were both impressed and amused by the concept, which they jokingly nicknamed "cashless at marriage," and they referred to it as a symbol of Digital India.

Inside the QR code at a Kerala wedding

Bright lights, vibrant decorations, a stage ready for celebration, but a bustling wedding setup opens the video. The bride's father is the man at the entrance, smiling as he greets guests as the camera moves around. But the Paytm QR code that is neatly clipped to his shirt pocket is what draws everyone's attention.
 
Guests are observed pulling out their phones to scan the code and promptly transfer money rather than passing out envelopes. As each visitor completes their digital "gift," the father nods cheerfully. The brief video shows a number of people approaching him, scanning the code, and then entering to take part in the celebration.
 
Since it was shared on October 29, the video has received thousands of reactions and over 1.9 million views. While many applauded the father’s creativity, others weren’t too thrilled. 

Netizens' react to father carrying QR code at Kerala wedding 

A user applauded, “Yeah, boi!!! Immediate shagun."
 
Another praised, “Good idea."
“100% Literacy Bro," commented one social media user, appreciating the tech-savvy approach. However, not everyone agreed.
 
“Instead of standing like a beggar, he could have pasted the code somewhere," one user wrote.
 
Another said, “What an excellent way of begging, not a speck of decency."
 
Some also showered personal opinions, “In my wedding, we clearly mentioned in the card, presents in blessings only. People should be valued for their coming, not gifts," said an individual.
 
One user commented, “Pay bill and eat", while another joked, “Bhai ab envelope mei 100 bhi nh de sakte.” Someone else remarked, “Marriage Business,” capturing the internet’s mix of amusement and disbelief.
 

Topics :KeralaWedding outfitUPI transactions

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

