World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration



World Environment Day has a particular host nation and a particular theme each year, which falls on June 5. For 2023, the host is the West African nation of Côte d'Ivoire, in association with the Netherlands. World Environment Day 2023 provides hope and an opportunity for all of us to contribute to the protection of the environment and the well-being of the planet at a time when extreme temperatures, unusual storms and cyclones, and natural disasters constantly remind us of the irreparable damage that has been done to Mother Earth.

World Environment Day 2023: History The first United Nations conference to have the environment as its primary topic was held in Stockholm in 1972. It also acknowledged that every human being has the fundamental right to live in a healthy environment. The United Nations Environment Programme was established as a result of the conference, which became a historic global effort to preserve the environment.

In addition, this event marked the official establishment of June 5 as World Environment Day. Since then, the UNEP has made numerous international efforts to safeguard our natural environment.

World Environment Day 2023: Theme

Under the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign, the theme of World Environment Day 2023 is "Ecosystem Restoration." As the material slowly seeps into our oceans, soil, and forests, causing irreparable damage, it serves as a reminder that individuals' actions regarding plastic damage. The day is facilitated by Côte d'Ivoire and upheld by the Netherlands.



World Environment Day 2023: Importance



Over the course of more than 50 years, World Environment Day has served as a platform for environmental activists to assist common people in comprehending and assisting our natural environment. World Environment Day serves as a voice for a number of environmentalists in the face of these environmental disasters. It is a day that commemorates and calls attention to the ongoing negative effects of climate change and global warming. As a result of environmental ignorance, some of the effects of climate change include the loss of life, property, biodiversity, and even resources.