Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

With their witty social media posts and interactions, the Delhi Police never fails to dazzle netizens, and this time was no different.
In response to a tweet from tech tycoon Elon Musk this time, the police department had a humorous response. Netizens were in splits as the post quickly became viral.
It all started when billionaire Elon Musk revealed that his three-year-old son Lil X had asked him if there were any police cats after seeing police dogs.
"Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs," Musk wrote in the tweet.
The response was just recently shared by Delhi police. Over 52,000 people have seen it since it was posted. The share has gotten a lot of likes and comments as well.
One Twitter user wrote, "Spot on," while another requested that the department's social media manager receive a promotion. Several people also dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.
X Æ A-12, nicknamed Lil X, is Elon Musk’s three-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes. Intriguingly, there is a cat connection to his unusual name. When asked how to pronounce it, Elon Musk joked on Saturday Night Live, "It's pronounced: Cat running across the keyboard."