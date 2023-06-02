Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

With their witty social media posts and interactions, the Delhi Police never fails to dazzle netizens, and this time was no different.

In response to a tweet from tech tycoon Elon Musk this time, the police department had a humorous response. Netizens were in splits as the post quickly became viral.

It all started when billionaire Elon Musk revealed that his three-year-old son Lil X had asked him if there were any police cats after seeing police dogs.

"Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs," Musk wrote in the tweet.

Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023

The response was just recently shared by Delhi police. Over 52,000 people have seen it since it was posted. The share has gotten a lot of likes and comments as well.

One Twitter user wrote, "Spot on," while another requested that the department's social media manager receive a promotion. Several people also dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

X Æ A-12, nicknamed Lil X, is Elon Musk’s three-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes. Intriguingly, there is a cat connection to his unusual name. When asked how to pronounce it, Elon Musk joked on Saturday Night Live, "It's pronounced: Cat running across the keyboard."