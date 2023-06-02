Home / Social Viral / Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

Elon Musk revealed that his three-year-old son Lil X had asked him if there were any police cats after seeing police dogs. Here's what Delhi Police had to say

BS Trends New Delhi
Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With their witty social media posts and interactions, the Delhi Police never fails to dazzle netizens, and this time was no different.

In response to a tweet from tech tycoon Elon Musk this time, the police department had a humorous response. Netizens were in splits as the post quickly became viral.

It all started when billionaire Elon Musk revealed that his three-year-old son Lil X had asked him if there were any police cats after seeing police dogs.

"Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs," Musk wrote in the tweet.

The response was just recently shared by Delhi police. Over 52,000 people have seen it since it was posted. The share has gotten a lot of likes and comments as well.

One Twitter user wrote, "Spot on," while another requested that the department's social media manager receive a promotion. Several people also dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

X Æ A-12, nicknamed Lil X, is Elon Musk’s three-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes. Intriguingly, there is a cat connection to his unusual name. When asked how to pronounce it, Elon Musk joked on Saturday Night Live, "It's pronounced: Cat running across the keyboard."

Also Read

Birth Control Rules 2023: Govt lays rules to control dog population

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Lokayukta raid on K'taka BJP MLA's son: Rs 7.62 cr found at houses

Air India pilot refuses to fly dog; Here are the rules for flying pets

Telangana Formation Day 2023: Details about India's youngest state

World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Everything you need to Know

IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Role of Media

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

Topics :Elon MuskPoliceDelhi PoliceBS Web ReportsSocial Media

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story