Home / Social Viral / IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

Adding that Dhoni is an 'obvious future leader', Mahindra's comment comes hours after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) under Dhoni's leadership

BS Trends New Delhi
IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to social media to say that Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni should consider politics.

Adding that Dhoni is an 'obvious future leader', Mahindra's comment comes hours after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) under Dhoni's leadership.

The industrialist wrote on Twitter, "Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the #IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider the political arena. I worked with him on the NCC review panel chaired by @PandaJay & saw that his intellectual agility matches his agility in the sports field. He was collaborative, and humble & yet assertive in making innovative inputs. He is an obvious future leader…


CSK took the trophy from 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) after beating them by five wickets in a last-ball thriller that started on Monday and ended past 1:30 am on Tuesday.

After CSK won the match last night, Dhoni was hailed as a superhero after the 41-year-old's strategic brilliance, cool demeanour, and crucial stumping helped the team win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

On May 28, Mahindra shared another tweet and wrote, "I was asked which team I’m supporting in tonight’s #IPL2023Final  Well, I’m a believer in Shubhman’s talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I’m a bigger fan of #MSDhoni & can’t help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. "

 

I was asked which team I’m supporting in tonight’s #IPL2023Final Well, I’m a believer in Shubhman’s talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I’m a bigger fan of #MSDhoni & can’t help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. ????So let the best team win…!

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2023

Also Read

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

CSK's road to IPL 2023 Final: Every game a home game, Chennai reign supreme

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Role of Media

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

After a gap of 15yrs, Kerala celebrates Jewish wedding in Kochi

Topics :Shubman GillMahendra Singh DhoniM S DhoniAnand MahindraChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansTwitterIPL

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story