IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to social media to say that Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni should consider politics.

Adding that Dhoni is an 'obvious future leader', Mahindra's comment comes hours after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) under Dhoni's leadership.





It was most certainly the fairy-tale ending I was hoping for. #ShubhmanGill is capped for being the highest run-getter; #MSDhoni gets his glory AND he gets it because of his teammates. So the best Team did, indeed, win. No scriptwriter could have done a better job! — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2023 The industrialist wrote on Twitter, "Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the #IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider the political arena. I worked with him on the NCC review panel chaired by @PandaJay & saw that his intellectual agility matches his agility in the sports field. He was collaborative, and humble & yet assertive in making innovative inputs. He is an obvious future leader…

CSK took the trophy from 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) after beating them by five wickets in a last-ball thriller that started on Monday and ended past 1:30 am on Tuesday.

After CSK won the match last night, Dhoni was hailed as a superhero after the 41-year-old's strategic brilliance, cool demeanour, and crucial stumping helped the team win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

On May 28, Mahindra shared another tweet and wrote, "I was asked which team I’m supporting in tonight’s #IPL2023Final Well, I’m a believer in Shubhman’s talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I’m a bigger fan of #MSDhoni & can’t help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. "



