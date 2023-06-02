Telangana Formation Day 2023: Details about India's youngest state



Every 33 districts in the state honour the day by respecting individuals of Telangana for noteworthy accomplishments in science, art and literature. The Telangana people celebrate Telangana Formation Day as a significant occasion to honour their cultural heritage. To celebrate the state's founding, the state government organizes a variety of cultural events for Telangana residents each year. After a series of protests by Telugu people who wanted a separate region, the state was created.

Telangana formation day 2023: History A resolution establishing Telangana as a separate state was approved by the Congress Working Committee on July 1, 2013. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 bill for the formation of the Telangana state was passed by Parliament in February 2014 after going through various stages. The bill was then passed by the Indian President on March 1, 2014, and the state of Telangana was at last formed on June 2.

It was once a part of Hyderabad, the princely state of the Nizams. On the assembly of 294, the region holds 119 seats. Hyderabad's Telangana region was merged with the then-Andhra state in 1956. Prior to that, in October 1953, Andhra was created from the Madras Presidency.

Telangana formation day 2023: Importance

The ongoing Telangana movement has been shaped by the importance of Telangana Formation Day throughout the state's history. It represents the victory of the Telangana movement, which forced the division of the then-united state of Andhra Pradesh into ten districts in the state's northwest.

Telangana formation day 2023: Celebration



The ceremony, which was attended by approximately 15,000 people, marked the beginning of 21 days of celebrations across the state. The decennial festivities will feature the progress accomplished by Telangana in different areas during the recent nine years. The Telangana formation day celebrations were kicked off on Friday by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisting the national flag and paying tribute to the Telangana martyrs. During a colourful ceremony that took place at the newly established state secretariat, the chief minister accepted the salute from police contingents.

The Indian government also put on a Telangana formation day for the first time. The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council also hosted Telangana formation day celebrations. The Telangana High Court also celebrated formation day. The national flag was hoisted by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

