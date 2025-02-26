BS Manthan: Can India emerge as a global leader in renewable energy?

India is on the path to becoming a global leader in renewable energy, driven by ambitious policies, technological advancements, and significant private sector investments. As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, India’s push for solar, wind, and green hydrogen has positioned it as a key player in the global renewable ecosystem.

To explore this transformation, top energy experts will convene for a panel discussion titled, ‘Can India champion itself as a renewable energy hub?’ at the second annual BS Manthan summit, hosted by Business Standard.

The two-day event from February 27-28 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, comes at a time when India is striving to meet its ‘500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 2030’ and emerge as a renewable energy export powerhouse. The panel will feature Amit Singh, chief executive of Adani Green Energy; Deepesh Nanda, MD & CEO at Tata Power Renewable Energy; and Girish Tanti, co-founder & vice-chairman at Suzlon Group.

India’s renewable energy surge

India is undergoing a remarkable shift toward sustainability, with record-breaking solar installations, rapid wind energy expansion, and a strong policy push for green hydrogen and battery storage solutions. Initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PLI schemes for solar modules and battery manufacturing, and the offshore wind energy roadmap have attracted substantial private sector participation, fueling innovation and large-scale investments.

As the government aims to achieve energy independence by 2047, major industry players — including Tata Power, Adani Green Energy, ReNew Power, and NTPC Renewable Energy — are scaling up projects in solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy parks.

Innovation, green hydrogen, and export potential

One of the most promising aspects of India’s renewable push is the rise of green hydrogen as a key fuel for industrial decarbonisation. With the government targetting 5 MMT (million metric tonnes) of green hydrogen production by 2030, private firms are setting up gigawatt-scale hydrogen plants to meet both domestic and global demand.

India’s renewable energy exports are also gaining traction, with Indian-made solar modules, wind turbines, and lithium-ion batteries finding markets in Europe, West Asia, and Africa. As India eyes $80 billion in renewable energy investments by 2030, partnerships between Indian firms and global energy giants will be critical in expanding its clean energy footprint.

About BS Manthan 2025

Started in 2024, BS Manthan has quickly established itself as a premier platform for discussions on ‘business, policy, and industry trends’. In its second edition, the summit continues to shape high-impact conversations on India’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities.

With India at a turning point in its renewable energy journey, the panel discussion on February 28 will provide critical insights on how the nation can leverage its natural resources, scale up innovation, and position itself as a global leader in clean energy solutions.