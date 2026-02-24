Time has come for national debate on DBT in fertilisers, says Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the time has come for a national debate on direct benefit transfer (DBT) in fertilisers, for which the government has formed a small group to deliberate on the matter.

He said a wider debate on the need for DBT in fertilisers is required to ensure that diversion of cheap crop nutrients does not take place in the name of farmers and that farmers have a choice to select their fertiliser as per requirement and not guided just by price.

“There should be ‘Manthan’ on this. I am also asking farmers for their opinion because, using technology, the fertiliser subsidy can be transferred directly to the farmer’s account. We are looking at this possibility as well. If you ask me, I would like to say that a lot of fertiliser subsidy goes here and there and it should not. The entire benefit should be given to the farmer,” Chouhan said while speaking at the Business Standard Manthan Event 2026.

In FY26, urea consumption in India is expected to reach an all-time high of almost 40 million tonnes, driven by increased demand due to higher acreage under maize and rice and also its dirt-cheap rates compared to other fertilisers.

As a result of high consumption, recent Budget documents show fertiliser subsidy allocation has risen by 11.05 per cent in the current financial year (FY26) to Rs 186,460 crore, as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 167,887 crore due to higher sales.

In India, the current cost of production of domestically produced urea is close to Rs 32,000–35,000 per tonne, while the imported price of urea is around Rs 36,000 per tonne (assuming a landed price of $420 per tonne for urea).

However, the same is available to farmers at a highly subsidised retail rate of Rs 5,630 per tonne plus GST. This price has not been changed for more than 10 years.

“I am opening this for debate. People should suggest. Let’s make a common agreement and then decide which direction to go,” Chouhan said.

On the vexed question of whether the Centre wants to bring back the now-withdrawn farm laws, Chouhan said there is no chance of bringing them back, as states themselves are undertaking many reforms in agriculture marketing and it is up to the state to decide how much they want to open their agriculture markets.

The Minister also emphasised that 48 per cent of India’s workforce is still dependent on agriculture, compared to over 70 per cent earlier. With a population of over 1.4 billion, ensuring food and nutrition security remains a central task. “Farmers are providers of food and therefore providers of life. Serving farmers is like worship,” he said.

However, he acknowledged concerns over high dependence on agriculture and low productivity. While agriculture will remain a mainstay for years, he said alternative employment opportunities are expanding in industry, services and IT, which will gradually reduce pressure on the farm sector.

Six Principles for Farmers’ Welfare

The Minister outlined a six-point roadmap guiding government policy. These include increasing production and productivity, reducing the cost of cultivation, ensuring remunerative prices, compensating losses where necessary, promoting diversification and value addition, and protecting soil health for future generations.

“This land is not just ours; future generations have a right over it,” he said.

On Minimum Support Price (MSP), he asserted that the government has ensured a minimum 50 per cent return over the cost of production. He cited large-scale procurement of wheat, rice and even perishable crops under various interventions, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

Under Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), states have been allowed to procure at MSP. The Centre has also borne transport costs in some cases to stabilise prices.

Bhavantar Model Expanded

Referring to his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Minister recalled the “Bhavantar” price deficiency payment model, where instead of physical procurement, farmers were compensated for the gap between MSP and market price.

“If MSP is Rs 5,000 and the market price is Rs 4,000, the Rs 1,000 difference can be transferred directly into the farmer’s account. This reduces storage and handling costs,” he explained.

He said the Centre has now enabled states to adopt a similar approach for oilseeds.

However, the choice between physical procurement and price compensation will depend on national needs, farmer preference and state capacity.

Farmer IDs and Direct Transfers

The Minister said over 8.5 crore farmers have been issued digital Farmer IDs capturing landholding and crop details.

This database enables direct benefit transfer and prevents over-claiming. “Technology allows us to transfer money directly and transparently,” he said.

The Union Budget, he added, has prioritised digital agriculture. A new integrated digital platform will allow farmers to upload photos of crop diseases, receive advisory services, check weather updates and access market prices across cities. The system will integrate with e-NAM for online sales.

Mechanisation is also being promoted, including a newly launched cotton-picking machine that reduces harvesting costs from Rs 10–15 per kg to about Rs 5 per kg.

Budget and Subsidy Debate

Responding to criticism that agriculture allocation rose only 6 per cent, with nearly half going to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Minister said fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.7 trillion and allocations for crop insurance, mechanisation and allied sectors are accounted for separately.

Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, additional funds are provided as required. Missions on pulses and oilseeds, along with support for polyhouses and greenhouses, are ongoing.

He also announced a major productivity push in coconut, cashew, cocoa and coffee, including replanting ageing trees with high-yield varieties.

Rural Employment Overhaul

On changes to the rural employment programme, now renamed Vikshit Bharat Grameen Rojgar Yojana (VB-GRAM G), the Minister said the scheme remains demand-driven.

Budget allocation has risen from Rs 86,000 crore last year to Rs 1.51 trillion, with Rs 95,600 crore provided upfront. Employment days have been increased from 100 to 125 annually.

He said unemployment allowance will be paid automatically if wages are delayed beyond 15 days. Local gram sabhas will decide project priorities to ensure assets benefit villages.

State-Specific Farm Roadmaps

The Centre is working with states to prepare customised agricultural roadmaps, recognising varied agro-climatic conditions. Over 16,000 scientists from research institutions and universities have been directed to spend time in villages to undertake demand-driven research.

Farmers have flagged issues such as red rot in sugarcane, pink bollworm in cotton and short shelf-life of tomatoes. Research teams have been assigned to address over 500 field-level concerns.

Trade Deals Safeguard Core Crops

On free trade agreements with the US, EU, UK, Australia and UAE, the Minister said no concessions have been granted on core crops like wheat, rice, fruits or vegetables. Instead, export opportunities for spices, tea, coffee and textiles are expected to expand.

He emphasised that farmer interests remain protected and that no compromise will be made on food security.

Chouhan in his interaction also said that the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister has stated that there is no difference in responsibility between a Chief Minister and a Union Minister when it comes to farmers’ welfare — only a difference in implementation.

Speaking in the interaction, the Minister underlined that while the Centre frames policies and schemes, implementation rests largely with the states. “At the state level, monitoring has to happen at the micro level — whether benefits have reached the farmer or not. At the Centre, we make policy, coordinate and guide. Ultimately, the states take programmes to the grassroots,” he said.

Skill and Financial Literacy

Responding to questions from the audience, the Minister acknowledged the need for financial management training for farmers. Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agricultural institutions will strengthen capacity-building and food processing skills.

Summing up, the Minister said the government’s focus is on technology-driven, state-coordinated and farmer-centric reforms. “Policies must reach the field. Research must reach the farm. And benefits must reach the farmer directly,” he said.