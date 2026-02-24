Private-funded highway construction model highest priority: Nitin Gadkari

On the back of a major asset monetisation target, the government will press throttle on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model — where private developers fund the highway’s construction — for highway development going forward, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

“We are giving the highest priority to BOT. In the engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, our experience has not been good,” the minister said at BS Manthan

In EPC, he added, the contractor has only five years of maintenance responsibility but the ministry's observation is that after this period, the quality of the road is not up to the mark.

“So we are now making roads only in modes where the contractor has a 10–15-year responsibility and we will take their bank guarantee if the quality is not good,” the minister said.

The government has a pipeline of seven BOT projects valued at ₹60,000 crore already and it is expecting sizeable private sector investment, Gadkari said, adding that in this model, the maintenance responsibility lies with the investor and contractor, which means higher accountability.

Highway development is carried out in multiple modes — EPC and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) are funded entirely by the government, while the private sector funds BOT. There is no issue when it comes to raising funds, the minister said.

In the asset monetisation pipeline for FY26–30, highways, multimodal logistics parks and ropeways have been given the highest target of ₹4.42 trillion. Asset monetisation includes both creation of new assets in public–private partnerships and bringing private capital into operational infrastructure assets.

“Our budget is ₹3.2 trillion, and I already have an asset base of highways worth ₹12–15 trillion ready to be monetised,” the minister said.

The government is currently overhauling all its frameworks for bidding of highway contracts with a view to streamlining investments and reducing the scope of disputes.

“We have a new model concession agreement where the project may be in EPC or Hybrid Annuity but the 15-year maintenance guarantee will be the responsibility of the contractor,” he said.

The government will also focus on the quality of highway projects over the cost of speed, he said. “The problem is that we have to increase the speed of expenditure without compromising on the quality of the road,” the minister said. He added that delays typically occur in land acquisition and inter-departmental approvals.

The Indian automobile sector will become the world’s largest in the next five years, Gadkari said. “Our automobile industry is one of the assets for the Indian economy. When I took charge as a minister, we were seventh in the world. Now, we are third after surpassing Japan a few months ago. The largest is the US at ₹79 trillion, followed by China at ₹49 trillion, and now India has come to ₹23 trillion. My mission and target is that within five years, we want to make India number one,” he said.

The minister added that alternative fuels will lead the way for the disruptive growth of the automobile industry. Lithium-ion battery costs have fallen from $150 per kWh to $55 per kWh. “Within six months, I assume that the cost of petrol, diesel and electric vehicles will become equal,” he said.

With economies of scale coming in, the minister also expects costs of EVs to come down. He said that in six months, the cost of an EV will be the same as that of an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

He said that port and logistics players like JM Baxi have already started movement of trucks from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Maharashtra to Sonepat in Haryana using the battery swapping policy.

Moreover, bringing down the cost of hydrogen will also be beneficial, the minister said. “My mission is to make the availability of hydrogen at $1 per kg,” he said. Pilot projects across 10 national highways involve major automobile and energy companies and Gadkari said hydrogen buses and trucks are already being tested. “Hydrogen is the future,” he said. “India is going to become a big, powerful source of energy.”

TECH AT THE CORE

The minister also outlined his department’s agenda on inducting new technology into the process of highway development and governance.

“New research, innovation and technology is in the interest of society and development of the nation as it is both cost-effective and environment-friendly. For the last two years, we have been trying to make bio-bitumen from rice straw. We have now implemented it on a one-kilometre stretch on the Nagpur–Jabalpur highway with 100 per cent bio-bitumen,” he said.

After that, the ministry requested CSIR to make the technology available to new entrepreneurs. Since then, 15 industries have purchased the patent, he said.

“We are having road safety audits using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and LiDAR systems. We are shooting videos of all our roads and we understand in real time the problems and which black spots are causing accidents,” he said.

The minister also said that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been a problematic area for the road transport and highways ministry in the past and the government is now using AI for the preparation of DPR and locating encroachments.

Gadkari also said the government will use AI to prevent landslides in hill states. “An innovative proposal before us is of a technology that will allow us to see the areas where there is a possibility of a landslide. It will allow us to take immediate action. We face a lot of landslides in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and this technology will help us,” he said.

The minister also said AI is being deployed to eliminate toll plaza congestion. “By the end of this year, there will be no queues anywhere in India,” Gadkari said, adding that a ₹3,000 annual pass for 200 toll crossings would simplify highway travel.

ROAD SAFETY

The minister said that despite government intervention, he has not been able to bring down deaths from road accidents in India — a crisis he said was impacting the Indian economy as most of the lives lost are young people.

India records five lakh accidents and 180,000 deaths, mostly in the 18–45 age group, Gadkari said. Avoiding helmets has accounted for over 54,000 deaths, while overspeeding causes 120,000 fatalities annually.

He said that the government is working through awareness campaigns and educational interventions with the education ministry to encourage respect for traffic rules amongst the people.