Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari to headline Day 1 of BS Manthan: Full schedule

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will headline Day 1 of Business Standard Manthan 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, as policymakers and corporate leaders debate what it takes to make India future-ready.

The third edition of Business Standard's annual summit will bring together leaders from government, markets and industry for a packed opening day of conversations, panel discussions and keynote sessions focused on artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, manufacturing, trade and sustainability.

Day 1: Full schedule

Session 1 (10.30 am)

Topic: Role of AI and its impact on markets

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy, Jefferies Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund Session 2 (11.15 am) Topic: A Path Towards A Modern India Suman Bery, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog Session 3 (12.05 pm) Topic: Reimagining FMCG in Making India Future Ready Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Limited Session 4 (2.30 pm) Topic: Making India Future Ready: On Road to 2047 Nitin Gadkari, Union Cabinet Minister of Road Transport & Highways Session 5 (3 pm) Topic: Data Centre: A sustainability challenge Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta

Mohit Bhargava, Country Director, India Energy & Climate Center, Goldman School of Public Policy (GSPP), UC Berkeley Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar Session 6 (3.25 pm) Topic: New Realities of the Farm Sector Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Session 7 (4.05 pm) Topic: Electrifying Mobility Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy Session 8 (5.05 pm) Topic: Industry 5.0: Scaling up India’s factories Atul Lall, MD, Vice-Chairman & MD, Dixon Technologies Session 90 (6 pm) Topic: Reforms Agenda Prof S Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

Session 10 (7 pm) Topic: Making India Future Ready: The FTA Journey Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Opening session and AI focus The summit will begin with opening remarks by Business Standard Editor Shailesh Dobhal, setting the tone for two days of policy and industry dialogue. AI and digital infrastructure will remain a running theme through the day, including a panel discussion on data centres and sustainability later in the afternoon. Policy conversations with senior ministers A key highlight of Day 1 will be Nitin Gadkari’s address and conversation on 'Making India Future Ready: On Road to 2047'. The minister is scheduled to speak in two sessions during the day, offering his perspective on infrastructure expansion and long-term growth priorities.