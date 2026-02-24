Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari to headline Day 1 of BS Manthan: Full schedule

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will headline Day 1 of Business Standard Manthan 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, as policymakers and corporate leaders debate what it takes to make India future-ready.
The third edition of Business Standard's annual summit will bring together leaders from government, markets and industry for a packed opening day of conversations, panel discussions and keynote sessions focused on artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, manufacturing, trade and sustainability.
Day 1: Full schedule
Session 1 (10.30 am)
Topic: Role of AI and its impact on markets
Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy, Jefferies
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund
Session 2 (11.15 am)
Topic: A Path Towards A Modern India
Suman Bery, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog
Session 3 (12.05 pm)
Topic: Reimagining FMCG in Making India Future Ready
Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Limited
Session 4 (2.30 pm)
Topic: Making India Future Ready: On Road to 2047
Nitin Gadkari, Union Cabinet Minister of Road Transport & Highways
Session 5 (3 pm)
Topic: Data Centre: A sustainability challenge
Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta
Mohit Bhargava, Country Director, India Energy & Climate Center, Goldman School of Public Policy (GSPP), UC Berkeley
Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar
Session 6 (3.25 pm)
Topic: New Realities of the Farm Sector
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development
Session 7 (4.05 pm)
Topic: Electrifying Mobility
Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy
Session 8 (5.05 pm)
Topic: Industry 5.0: Scaling up India’s factories
Atul Lall, MD, Vice-Chairman & MD, Dixon Technologies
Session 90 (6 pm)
Topic: Reforms Agenda
Prof S Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister
Session 10 (7 pm)
Topic: Making India Future Ready: The FTA Journey
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry
Opening session and AI focus
The summit will begin with opening remarks by Business Standard Editor Shailesh Dobhal, setting the tone for two days of policy and industry dialogue.
AI and digital infrastructure will remain a running theme through the day, including a panel discussion on data centres and sustainability later in the afternoon.
Policy conversations with senior ministers
A key highlight of Day 1 will be Nitin Gadkari’s address and conversation on 'Making India Future Ready: On Road to 2047'. The minister is scheduled to speak in two sessions during the day, offering his perspective on infrastructure expansion and long-term growth priorities.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in a conversation on the 'New Realities of the Farm Sector', focusing on agriculture, rural development and structural changes in the sector. The session will be moderated by AK Bhattacharya of Business Standard.
Piyush Goyal will close the day’s formal proceedings with a conversation on 'Making India Future Ready: The FTA Journey', outlining India’s trade strategy and free trade agreement roadmap.