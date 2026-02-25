AI most democratic tech in film industry, says Shekhar Kapur at BS Manthan

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative force that is reshaping filmmaking, said actor and film director Shekhar Kapur.

Speaking on the topic 'Cinema in the Age of AI' at BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kapur said that “AI is the most democratic technology" ever to come to film industry.

Speaking on the subject, Kapur said that AI is currently widely misunderstood. “AI is the most misunderstood word right now,” he noted, adding, “AI cannot work on unpredictability.” According to him, “AI is a sum of highly accomplished computerised predictability. It's not unpredictable.” He described AI as rapid, sweeping change, saying, “AI is nothing but change at an unprecedented pace.”