Congress should regret AI Summit protest like Emergency: FM at BS Manthan

Speaking at Business Standard’s Manthan Summit, Sitharaman questioned the objective of the protest staged at the Summit. "What was this demonstration at the AI Summit? What was this demonstration aimed at, and what was the purpose?" she asked.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers had staged a protest inside the Summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India–US interim trade deal. They were escorted out by security personnel. Investigators are probing an alleged conspiracy angle and the financial trail behind the protest, including funding for printing the slogans, reported PTI.

Sitharaman added she wanted "a good, solid, strong opposition" that questions the government. "Question us on everything that we do. But this is shaming Indians and those sets of Indians to whom you go and ask for vote. In Congress, I am sure there are 90 per cent of people who know that this has shamed them, rather than the country," she said.

"Congress should regret this, like the way they regret the Emergency forever," she added. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a National Emergency across India in 1975 under Article 352 of the Constitution. The proclamation remained in force until 1977 and allowed the government to curtail civil liberties and suspend the fundamental rights of citizens.