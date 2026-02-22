Business Standard Manthan: Road map for making India future-ready

“The Great Reset: India in a New World Order” was the central theme last year of Manthan — the annual thought leaders’ summit of Business Standard. That was prophetic, as India emerged stronger against the backdrop of unimagined global turmoil. We are moving from “The Great Reset” to “Making India Future Ready” as the cornerstone of the third edition of Business Standard Manthan — the go-to destination for who’s who in the world of business, technology, economy, politics and more. Spread over two days, February 24 and 25, the summit in New Delhi will be a melting pot of ideas.

As global developments revolve around trade, tariff and technology, speakers at Manthan are expected to engage in these critical areas to take the debate forward. In less than a month after the Budget, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will offer her perspective on India’s economic future in a fireside chat on February 25. Suman Bery, vice-chairperson of the NITI Aayog, will speak on “A Path to Modern India” on the inaugural day of Manthan. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to deliberate on the journey of India’s many trade deals in his conversation with Business Standard on the opening day of the summit. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will give the audience a glimpse into the infrastructure of tomorrow on February 24.