IEW Day 2: Sector majors sign strategic deals across the supply chain

Leading oil companies dedicated the second day of India Energy Week 2025 to announcing strategic deals and business agreements across the supply chain—from sourcing more crude supply to deploying more domestic ships and building gas distribution capacity.

One of the most significant was BPCL, an oil marketing company, signing a strategic term contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), Brazil's national oil company, for the supply of Brazilian crude oil grades.

The contract, initially valid for one year with an option to extend for another year, will ensure a stable and reliable supply of crude oil to BPCL's refineries, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two companies, the company said in a statement.

“This significant development marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to diversify India's crude oil sources and strengthen energy cooperation with Brazil,” BPCL said in a statement.

India is actively trying to expand the list of nations it sources crude oil from. The number of suppliers has increased to 40, with the latest inclusion of Argentina, up from 27 earlier.

G. Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director, BPCL, said, "This agreement with Petrobras marks a significant step in BPCL’s strategy to secure stable, competitive, and diversified crude supplies. Strengthening our crude sourcing from Brazil aligns with our long-term vision of enhancing energy security for India. Our partnership with Petrobras also reflects our commitment to deepening global collaborations and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the energy sector." The announcement was made at India Energy Week in New Delhi.

With this agreement, BPCL reinforces its commitment to ensuring energy security for India, while Petrobras strengthens its position as a reliable supplier of crude oil to the Indian market, the company said after the announcement.

BPCL also announced a joint venture with Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). In an innovative joint venture, the oil marketing company (OMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SCI to establish a “strategic partnership.”

In a joint statement, the companies said, “This partnership is a step towards building a world-class shipping ecosystem that supports India's growing energy needs. By working together, BPCL aims to create a dedicated, efficient, and future-ready maritime infrastructure that will not only strengthen its supply chain but also contribute to India's position as a global maritime leader.”

Under the agreement, executives said, the key focus areas would be a dedicated shipping network for the transportation of crude oil, gas, and petroleum products. BPCL and SCI would also explore opportunities to enhance India's maritime strength while ensuring a reliable energy transportation network, the company said.

Another OMC, HPCL, joined hands with gas trading platform India Gas Exchange (IGX).

The city gas distribution segment also saw the emergence of a new merged entity. AG&P Pratham and THINK Gas announced they will now operate under a single brand—THINK Gas. The new company will now have operations in around 50 districts across 10 states, serving over 18 crore consumers.

“The group entities together will be the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the greenfield CGD business, with an investment of $1 billion over the next eight years. The group entities plan to expand their network to 24,000 inch-km of steel pipelines, creating a stronger network of over 2,000 CNG stations covering 3,24,000 square kilometres,” company executives said.

THINK Gas has investment from I-Squared Capital and the Japanese consortium of OSAKA Gas, JOIN, Sumitomo Corporation, and Konoike Transport.

ONGC, in another green agreement, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Co Ltd, to explore collaborative opportunities in the battery energy storage system (BESS).