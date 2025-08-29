Time to sparkle: A festival style guide from jewellery designers

Styling tips

> Lehengas: Polki with gemstone detailing

> Structured blazers: Diamond stacks or brooches

> Sharara: Polki and diamond jhumkas

> Pre-draped sari: Emerald or ruby choker

> Metallic gown: Pearls or minimalist hair jewellery

> Woven saris: Temple jewellery sets

A new classic

Falguni Mehta, known for her jadau work, is all for embracing colour, contrast, and wearability. Navratna-inspired necklaces, vibrant gemstones, and layering are in. People now pair classic polki chokers or layered earrings with jackets, dresses, and even shirts, she says. For festivals, classic thussi, nath, and guttapusalu are being styled in contemporary ways. Mix vintage with minimal; wear jadau pieces with confidence across moods, not just occasions.