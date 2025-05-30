Home in on couture: Six designers share their home decor philosophy

Ritu Beri

For Ritu Beri, style isn’t limited to fashion — it extends into living spaces, shaping how we experience comfort, beauty, and luxury. “I focus on timeless designs infused with character, whether through intricate detailing, rich textures, or a seamless interplay of materials,” she says. The collections span multiple categories, including furniture, home accessories, textiles, and statement decor pieces. She works with a diverse range of materials, from fine woods, metals, and marble to luxurious textiles like silks, velvets, and handwoven fabrics.

Kilim carpet settee: Price on request

J J Valaya

As someone who believes in the philosophy of “The Royal Nomad,” decor was a natural progression, translating a distinctive visual vocabulary beyond fashion. Valaya Home, launched in 2020, brings together the designer’s influences from his travels, Mughal and Rajputana architecture, art deco elements, and old-world textiles reinterpreted with modern precision.

Valaya Home offers furniture, fine wall art, decorative accessories, soft furnishings, carpets, and limited-edition collectibles. These start at ₹15,000 and go up to several lakhs, depending on intricacy, level of customisation, and materials used — such as solid woods like teak and oak, brass, marble, and intricate inlays for furniture; and lush velvets, handwoven silks, and jacquards for soft furnishings. This living room (left), from the World of Valaya, is an example of maximalism and luxury as he interprets it. “We have a multicultural approach here — clean, modern sofa, Tibetan art behind it, avataras, a vintage horse,” says Valaya, who does a lot of curation. “I visit vintage shops and flea markets, and pick up stuff that has been forgotten. Then I restore and use it.” The centre table has a high gloss veneer, an assortment of curated artefacts and books. “I love chandeliers. This set is a fabulous way we interpret luxury through multi-cultures,” the designer says.

Living room: Price on request David Abraham & Rakesh Thakore Decor that is Indian in spirit yet seamlessly integrates into homes across the world — that’s the approach this designer duo follows. Initially, they introduced a collection of home and loungewear under their label at The Conran Shop, London, in 1993. This soon expanded into a broader range of bedcovers, cushions, and accessories, including hot water bottle covers, eye masks, and slippers, which were retailed at Liberty, Selfridges, and Harrods, London. Exhibited twice a year at Maison&Objet, Paris, the collections reinterpret Indian craft and textile traditions with a modern voice, creating pieces that resonate across diverse geographies, from London to New Zealand and Africa, Abraham says. The collection includes tableware, wallpaper, upholstery, carpets, textile artworks, lamps, and room dividers. They recently reintroduced the home line in India.

Dot motif wall art (from right): ₹55,000; ₹65,900; ₹75,900 Shruti Sancheti Nagpur-based Shruti Sancheti, whose block and screen print fabrics get repeated requests, believes design has no boundaries. In 2019, for a wedding, she created 500 tablesets consisting of runners, napkins, napkin holders, and coasters. “Around the same time, we were retailing through the international airport in Delhi, and decided to incorporate something similar for travellers looking for gifts,” she says. Having block printed walls, she gets requests to create her trademark embroidery into decorative panels or cushions. “We have created customised torans and stuffed toys for Diwali as well as children’s nursery,” she says.

Shivan Bhatiya & Narresh Kukreja The swimwear mavericks’ journey into home decor began during the pandemic in 2020, a period that reconnected them with their personal spaces. With an expansive print library, rooted in the “Art of Holidays,” their Homes vertical has two key elements — travel and leisure — woven into everyday living. “Through a blend of bold and understated signature prints, we craft personalised spaces that reflect cultural storytelling,” says Kukreja. The range includes tableware, featuring cutlery, table linens, napkin rings, and trays, and textiles such as bed and bath linens. It also has cushions, rugs, throws, carpets, candles, and candle stands. Shivan & Narresh Homes is set to be launched at DLF Chanakya, Delhi, with prices ranging from ₹3,450 to ₹138,950.

Hututi bed linen ₹8,999 Comforter ₹11,999 Leger swirl carpet ₹94,950 > Cushions: Made on canvas with a concealed zipper and filling > Napkin rings: Made from chrome-plated brass > Jacquard throws: Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, these are versatile and multi-functional, and can be draped over bed corners or over chairs and couches, or can be used as table runner > Cutlery: The stainless steel sets are ergonomically designed > Bed & bath linen: This is in collaboration with myTrident, using 400 thread count fine cotton. Crafted in terry, the towel sets feature paired art prints, with unique colour tones, print elements, and the brand’s iconograms

Gaurav Gupta The designer admits the foray into home decor wasn’t a planned shift but an instinctive extension of his design philosophy. When he was setting up his space in DLF Emporio, Delhi, he could not find furniture that resonated with his vision. So he started designing his own. “The furniture in our stores is not just functional, but a sculptural extension of the GG universe,” he says. Winged panthers, swans, and mythical creatures come to life in his designs, “shaping the spaces just as our couture shapes the body”. The same fluidity, movement, and fantasy that define his garments are embedded in his interiors. Some of his favourites are the sculpted marble tables and fluid metal seating. These feel like living creatures, adding an ethereal energy to the space. The way metal and stone interact in his designs mirrors the contrasts he explores in his garments.