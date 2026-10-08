History shows weak govts managed to push more reforms: Naushad Forbes

So, I would make an argument in favour of weak government, because that’s what our history says. I think such a government is able to deliver reforms not necessarily because they intend them — some are highly intentional — but because they let institutions operate more independently, which may add up to better performance in the economy.

We saw some useful reforms in the first term of this NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government. Obviously, the GST (goods and services tax) was a huge and welcome reform. You could say it was the previous government’s idea, but it couldn’t get it passed; this government did. The same goes for the IBC. These were useful steps forward. The FTAs we’ve been signing are useful steps forward. I don’t think there was any serious reform of note in the second term of this government. And in the third term, reforms have been really limited. We’ve seen some useful steps, but there hasn’t been anything significant in sectors that need to be opened up, like the social sectors.