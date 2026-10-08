History shows weak govts managed to push more reforms: Naushad Forbes

Have we built on that reform momentum adequately since then?
Until 2016-17, tariffs continuously decreased, and the Indian economy, despite fits and starts, was more open than it had been earlier. However, in 2016-17, we started seeing things turn around, with tariff increases. Then, in the past six or seven years, there’s been the systematic use of non-tariff barriers, like quality control orders, which are deliberate protectionist measures by another name. I am clearly against all of that. I think that is the reason we haven’t seen the sustained growth in foreign trade that we saw till 2012.
The only way we can raise our share in global merchandise trade is by being more open. Import tariffs and trade policy are important areas where we have regressed and we need to turn things around again.