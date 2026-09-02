Kiranas to quick commerce: How the landscape changed for retail trade

Even as multibrand retail was making an entry, a larger challenge was taking shape: Ecommerce. India’s ecommerce journey, which began with Flipkart in 2007, followed a path familiar from Amazon’s early years in the United States (US), where the company had started by selling books online. What began with Sachin and Binny Bansal selling books from a Bengaluru apartment soon expanded into electronics, mobiles, fashion and a growing universe of categories, gradually changing how Indians shopped.
Amazon entered India in 2013, bringing its global might to the market and joining the race to capture a share of Indians clicking their way to filling carts.