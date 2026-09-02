Kiranas to quick commerce: How the landscape changed for retail trade

“There was an effort made in 2007 and 2008 to come into India. We had a team in place, but at that time it was not possible to enter due to ownership… But the willingness to get into India was already there from 2007 onwards,” Patrik Antoni, CEO of Ikea India, tells Business Standard. He explains that even though it announced its entry, foreign single-brand retailers had to source a significant amount locally, which was later changed to 30 per cent — in 2012.