'Neither Rao nor Singh could have brought in the 1991 reforms alone'

I don’t think the Prime Minister has the conviction that India needs economic reforms. When he was Chief Minister, he, like many other CMs, believed in a closed and regulated economy. He may have changed over the past 12 years. He may have understood that we need to open up. But which sector has he opened up in the last five, six years? In fact, competition in several sectors that I’ve mentioned, has reduced. Lack of competition is the enemy of a free economy. We need a free and competitive economy. Show me which sectors are competitive. Foreign investors will not come into India if they fear that one day they will be driven out, and that is a real fear. There are several international telecom companies in the world much larger than Airtel and Reliance Jio. Why are they not here? Why is Vodafone, a large global telecom company, not in India in a more visible and more dominant way?